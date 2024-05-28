Since there could be a number of scenarios wherein a subscriber has retired or dies or became disabled, EPFO has listed certain rules and put them in seven broad categories with respect to pension

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers typically become entitled to receive EPF pension after retirement at the age of 58. However, they can start receiving the pension at the age of 50 so long as they have completed 10 years in the service, subject to the meeting of certain conditions. And there are a multitude of scenarios besides these.

Let us suppose, a subscriber has yet not completed 10 years in the service and turned disabled before that. Will he then be eligible for a pension? Alternatively, he has died and is survived by a wife and two children. Will they receive pension if the subscriber died before the age of 50? Well, the answer to both these hypothetical scenarios is ‘yes’.

Since there could be many more similar or different scenarios, EPFO has listed certain rules and put them in seven broad categories.

Here, we give a lowdown on all these categories:

1. Superannuation pension: This is given to subscribers who have completed 10 years or turned 58.

2. Early pension: Early pension is offered to the subscribers who are 50-plus years of age, have completed 10 years of their service and then quit to join a non-EPF organisation.

They can either start receiving early pension at 50 or wait till 58 to become eligible for the full pension. In case of early pension, subscribers will become eligible to receive pension which is 4% lower for each year.

For example:

Age Pension amount (Rs) 58 years 10,000 57 years 9,600 (4% lower than ₹ 10,000) 56 years 9,216 (4% lower than ₹ 9,600)

(Source: EPFO’s official Channel on YouTube)

3. Disabled pension: This pension is given to the EPFO subscribers who have turned disabled (temporary or permanent) during their service.

To become eligible for this pension, there is no mandate of minimum age (50 or 58) or 10 years of service. Even if a subscriber has paid one month of EPF contribution, s/he becomes eligible for the EPFO pension in this category

4. Widow or child pension: In case of death of subscriber, widow of subscriber and two children under the age of 25 together become eligible for pension.

Even the third child becomes entitled to pension when the first child turns 25 and therefore becomes ineligible for the pension. The same process will continue with the fourth child also so long as only two children (under 25) are receiving pension after the subscriber’s demise.

In this case also, there is no pre-requisite of age or minimum service requirement. Even if the subscriber has made one month of contribution, the wife and children become entitled to receive pension in case of death.

5. Orphan pension: When a subscriber dies and the wife is also no more than two children under the age of 25 are offered a pension at the same time.

It is worth mentioning here that the pension will stop when the eldest child turns 25.

6. Nominee pension: The nominee becomes entitled to receive pension upon the death of subscriber and it is based on the e-nomination form filled by the subscriber on EPFO portal.

7. Dependent parents' pension: When the now deceased EPFO subscriber turns out to be single then his dependent father becomes eligible for pension. After the father, the subscriber's mother becomes entitled to receive pension. Their entitlement to receive pension will continue for their entire lives.

For this, form 10D is supposed to be filled.



