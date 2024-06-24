EPFO adds 18.92 lakh members: Why investing in EPF matters more than ever
Investing in EPF accounts can yield high returns with minimal risk, aiding in building a substantial corpus over time. EPFO ensures long-term financial stability for employees in India through various benefits.
According to the provisional payroll data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in June 2024, April 2024 saw 8.87 lakh new members registering. This surge indicates a notable rise in membership compared to earlier months, suggesting a positive trend in job opportunities.