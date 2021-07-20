EPFO adds 9.20 lakh net new subscribers in May

Payroll data indicates that the impact of second wave of Covid19 pandemic on payroll addition is not as severe as it was for the first wave. This may be attributed to the timely support of the Government of India in the form of ABRY and PMGKY schemes alongwith various e-initiatives taken by EPFO including online claims submission, auto-claim settlement, online transfer of PF account, strengthened grievance redressal and services on mobile devices etc.