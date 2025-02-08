Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced to extend the last date for UAN activation and aadhaar seeding in bank account of all the employees till Feb 15, 2025. This deadline has been extended multiple times.

The earlier deadline was set at Jan 15 before it was extended to Feb 15 as per a circular dated Feb 6. This deadline extends to employees who are entitled to claim the benefits of Employee Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. The scheme benefits are meant to be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank account so long as it is linked to aadhaar.

It is this deadline to link aadhaar to the bank account which has now been extended to Feb 15.

Government of India rolled out Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Schemes for first-time employment in 2024. EPFO enrolment and activation of UAN is mandatory to receive the subsidy under the first-time employment scheme.

The first circular with regards to this was issued on Nov 22 last year when the EPFO had set the deadline of Nov 30. The circular dated Nov 22 had stated that to make sure that all eligible employees benefit from the employment linked incentive scheme announced in Budget 2024-25, it is mandatory to activate UAN and aadhaar is seeded in bank account of each employee.

What needs to be done? Each subscriber of EPFO is required to have an Aadhaar linked UAN which needs to be activated by creating login on the member portal for availing a number of facilities through a single window.

Such facilities include the ability to view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances or transfers, updated personal details and track the status of claims in real time.