EPFO again extends last date for UAN activation and aadhaar seeding; this time to Feb 15

The deadline is meant for employees who are entitled to claim the benefits of Employee Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. The scheme benefits are meant to be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank account so long as it is linked to aadhaar.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published8 Feb 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Advertisement
The first circular with regards to this was issued on Nov 22 when the EPFO had set the deadline of Nov 30.

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced to extend the last date for UAN activation and aadhaar seeding in bank account of all the employees till Feb 15, 2025. This deadline has been extended multiple times.

The earlier deadline was set at Jan 15 before it was extended to Feb 15 as per a circular dated Feb 6. This deadline extends to employees who are entitled to claim the benefits of Employee Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. The scheme benefits are meant to be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank account so long as it is linked to aadhaar.

Advertisement

It is this deadline to link aadhaar to the bank account which has now been extended to Feb 15.

Also Read | About 22,000 EPFO members got higher pension, 1.65 lakh asked to contribute additional amount

Government of India rolled out Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Schemes for first-time employment in 2024. EPFO enrolment and activation of UAN is mandatory to receive the subsidy under the first-time employment scheme.

The first circular with regards to this was issued on Nov 22 last year when the EPFO had set the deadline of Nov 30. The circular dated Nov 22 had stated that to make sure that all eligible employees benefit from the employment linked incentive scheme announced in Budget 2024-25, it is mandatory to activate UAN and aadhaar is seeded in bank account of each employee.

Advertisement

What needs to be done?

Each subscriber of EPFO is required to have an Aadhaar linked UAN which needs to be activated by creating login on the member portal for availing a number of facilities through a single window.

Such facilities include the ability to view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances or transfers, updated personal details and track the status of claims in real time.

EPFO enrolment and activation of UAN is mandatory to receive the subsidy under the first-time employment scheme

Advertisement
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceEPFO again extends last date for UAN activation and aadhaar seeding; this time to Feb 15
First Published:8 Feb 2025, 01:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget