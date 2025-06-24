EPFO alert! Auto settlement limit for advance claims raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh for faster fund access

Updated24 Jun 2025, 04:31 PM IST
EPFO raised the auto claim settlement limit of PF from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh for faster fund access on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, said that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has raised the auto claim settlement limit of provident funds (PF) for faster fund access, reported the news agency PTI

According to the agency report, the EPFO raised the limit of the auto claim settlement for all the advanced claims to 5 lakh, compared to its previous level of 1 lakh for the EPFO members who seek to tap into the funds for their urgent needs. 

The provident fund regulator launched the auto-settlement of advance claims during the global pandemic of COVID-19 in 2020, for the people to have quick financial access to the funds. 

 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

