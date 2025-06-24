EPFO alert! Auto settlement limit for advance claims raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh for faster fund access

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, said that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has raised the auto claim settlement limit of provident funds (PF) for faster fund access, reported the news agency PTI.

According to the agency report, the EPFO raised the limit of the auto claim settlement for all the advanced claims to ₹5 lakh, compared to its previous level of ₹1 lakh for the EPFO members who seek to tap into the funds for their urgent needs.

The provident fund regulator launched the auto-settlement of advance claims during the global pandemic of COVID-19 in 2020, for the people to have quick financial access to the funds.