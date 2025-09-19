EPFO Alert! From Passbook Lite to Annexure K download & more — Check new features rolled out for members

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has introduced a new feature on its website, EPFO Passbook Lite, enabling members to check passbook information on their portal.

What is EPFO Passbook Lite? EPFO Passbook Lite facility will allow members to access their passbook and a related summarised view of the contributions, withdrawals and balance in a simplified format through the member portal itself without visiting the passbook portal.

The initiative was launched by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, September 18.

What will EPFO Passbook Lite offer? The Passbook Lite initiative aims to enhance the user experience of EPFO members by offering all key services through a single login, including access to the passbook. However, members can still use the existing Passbook Portal to get complete information on passbook details, including graphical displays.

Additionally, it is expected to reduce the load on the existing Passbook Portal and simplify the architecture by integrating existing APIs within the member portal. The initiative aims to reduce grievances and improve transparency.

Where can I access EPFO Passbook Lite? Members can access EPFO Passbook Lite within its member portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Other EPFO features In addition to Passbook Lite, EPFO has launched some other features for its members.

Download Annexure K Members will be able to download Annexure K in PDF format directly from the member portal. Annexure K is the transfer certificate issued by the previous PF office to the new one when an employee transfers their PF account to a new employer.

This feature will enable members to track the status of transfer applications online, confirm that the PF balance and service period are correctly updated in the new account, and maintain a permanent digital record for future reference, which is particularly important for EPS benefit calculations.

Before this reform, when employees changed jobs, their PF accounts were transferred to the new employer’s PF office via Form 13 online. Following the transfer, the previous PF office generated a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) and sent it to the new PF office. This Annexure K was only shared between PF offices and was made available to members on request.

Number of approvals to fast-track settlements EPFO services such as PF transfers, settlements, advances, and refunds usually need approval from senior officers, such as the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC) or Officer-in-Charge. This multi-layered approval process often causes delays and longer processing times for members’ claims, EPFO noted.

To ensure faster settlements, EPFO has delegated the powers that earlier rested with RPFC or Officer-in-Charge to Assistant PF Commissioners and subordinate levels.