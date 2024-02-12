EPFO Alert: Minimum pension in Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) to remain unchanged. Here is why
The Ministry of Finance has turned down a request to increase the monthly minimum pension in the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month
The Union Finance Ministry has turned down a request from the labour ministry to increase the monthly minimum pension in the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS), Business Standard reported. This decision was communicated to the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) during a meeting on Saturday.