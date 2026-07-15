EPFO alert: Why updating your profile photo is crucial for e-nominations and PF claims

EPFO members must ensure that they upload a recent profile photo on the Unified Member Portal to complete e-nominations and facilitate online claim settlements. The profile photo is a part of an individual's digital records and is used during the online verification process.
While uploading a profile photo is not mandatory for all EPFO transactions, those who have not uploaded or updated their photograph may face difficulties while completing e-nominations or availing some other online EPFO services.
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has advised members to upload a recent passport-size photograph to their profile to complete the e-nomination process, according to a Moneycontrol report.
A valid nomination helps ensure that the accumulated EPF balance, along with benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI), is transferred smoothly to the intended beneficiary.
If the account holder fails to choose a nominee, their family members may face delays and require additional paperwork while claiming the money. To make an EPF e-nomination valid, members must also complete the e-sign process.
Additionally, maintaining an updated profile with accurate personal details, including the profile photo, helps ensure that members can access various online EPFO services without hurdles.
If your latest photograph is not uploaded to your EPF account, you can update your profile photo by following these steps:
Not everyone is eligible to be chosen as a nominee for your EPF funds. EPFO has specified certain individuals who can be picked as nominees. These include:
Once you have chosen your EPF nominee, you are required to submit the Aadhaar copy and photo of the family member.
Uploading your recent profile photo is only one part of maintaining an updated EPFO account. Apart from that, members should also ensure that their Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details, mobile number and email address are correctly linked and verified in the EPFO portal.
Keeping these details updated helps members to seamlessly access the retirement fund body's digital services, including e-nomination, online PF withdrawals, pension-related services and faster claim processing.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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