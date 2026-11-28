The Government has introduced the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Amnesty Scheme, 2026, to help establishments regularise their provident fund (PF) trusts that operated without the required exemption under PF laws.

The Scheme was notified on June 29, 2026, and will remain open for six months until December 28, 2026, unless extended.

Several establishments have set up their own PF trusts to manage employees’ retirement savings. While some of these trusts received recognition under the Income-tax Act, 1961, they did not obtain the necessary exemption under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, or the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Recognition under income tax laws does not automatically grant exemption under PF laws. As a result, some employers continued operating their trusts without the required approval, creating a compliance gap.

The Amnesty Scheme gives eligible employers a one-time opportunity to regularise their past exemption status and review their PF records.

Who is eligible for the EPFO Amnesty Scheme 2026? The Amnesty Scheme is meant for establishments that have been running a Provident Fund Trust recognised under the Income Tax Act, 1961, but do not have a formal exemption notification issued by either the Central Government or the State Government.

In simple terms, the scheme helps employers bridge a regulatory gap between their income tax recognition and EPF exemption status without facing prolonged legal proceedings.

Two categories of eligible establishments EPFO has divided eligible employers into two categories:

Category I These include establishments seeking retrospective regularisation of their PF trust while either:

already complying as an un-exempted establishment, or

planning to continue future compliance as an un-exempted establishment.

Category II These are establishments seeking retrospective regularisation and intending to continue operating as exempted establishments under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Key benefits under the Amnesty Scheme The scheme offers several relief measures for eligible employers.

1. Retrospective regularisation

Eligible PF trusts can obtain exemption status from the date the trust was established up to the notified cut-off date.

2. Relaxation of eligibility conditions

Certain requirements under the Code on Social Security, 2020 have been waived, including:

minimum employee strength

corpus size rules

requirement of three years of prior compliance

3. Relief from legal proceedings

Pending assessments relating to provident fund dues, damages and interest will be withdrawn and treated as closed, provided employees have received contributions and interest equal to or higher than the statutory EPF rates.

Additionally, past finalised orders covered under the scheme will be treated as void ab initio, effectively nullifying earlier proceedings.

How will accumulated PF funds be transferred? For Category I establishments, the accumulated funds must be transferred to the statutory PF system within the prescribed timeline.

The employer must reconcile each employee’s balance with contributions, interest, withdrawals, settlements and pension allocations.

The total amount held by the trust is not sufficient. EPFO must be able to identify how much each employee is entitled to receive.

Any shortfall identified during the transfer process will remain the employer’s responsibility.

What employers need to do? To avail the benefits, eligible establishments must complete certain formalities.

They are required to:

Submit a formal application to the Central Government through the concerned EPFO Regional Office via email

Alternatively, the employer can send an expression of interest to: rc.exemption@epfindia.gov.in

Ensure that their financial accounts are audited by a Chartered Accountant

Complete any special or compliance audit directed by EPFO authorities within three months of submitting the application. How employers can apply before December 28 Employers should first review their PF trust’s legal status and decide whether they want to move to direct EPFO compliance or continue operating the trust.

They must then reconcile employee records, verify contributions and interest, review investments, complete the required audits and correct any shortfalls.

The formal application must be submitted through the relevant EPFO Regional Office. An expression of interest may help initiate discussions with EPFO, but it does not replace the formal application.

The Scheme provides for a final order on the admissibility of an application within six months of receiving a complete application.

Employers should therefore submit all required documents and supporting records at the earliest to avoid delays.