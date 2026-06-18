EPFO announces PMVBRY events in Nagpur, Chandrapur; ₹2,400 crore benefits soon

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to hold special incentive disbursement ceremonies in Nagpur and Chandrapur on June 19 as part of the government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PMVBRY), aimed at creating jobs and strengthening social security benefits, Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a press release.

The event is being organised to mark the rollout and successful implementation of the employment-focused scheme, which is aimed at promoting job creation, economic prosperity, and expanding social security coverage.

It is important to note that these regional programmes will be held alongside a national-level event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of the Prime Minister. During the programme, benefits worth nearly ₹2,400 crore will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries under PMVBRY. In addition, around 200 similar events will be organised across major industrial and employment hubs nationwide to further spread awareness about the scheme.

Appointment letters to highlight scheme impact As detailed in the PIB release, the ceremonies will see participation from employees, employers, industry experts, representatives, and other stakeholders. Employers will also ceremonially hand over appointment letters to newly selected employees, highlighting the scheme’s contribution toward promoting formal employment and supporting young workers entering the organised workforce.

Details of events The Nagpur event is going to be held at the EPFO Regional Office, KDK College Road, Nadavan. The event will also be attended by Nagpur District Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal and Collector Kumar Ashirwad, among other dignitaries.

The Chandrapur ceremony will take place at The Chandrapur District Central Co-operative Bank, Civil Lines. MLA Kishore Jorgewar and Mayor Sangitatai Khandekar are expected to attend the programme.

PMVBRY targets creation of 3.5 crore jobs PMVBRY is a flagship government program designed to boost employment generation, economic prosperity, and enhance employability, while strengthening access to social security. The scheme aims to create more than 3.5 crore meaningful jobs across the country.