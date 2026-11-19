The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved the introduction of a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing retiring subscribers to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire corpus at once. The decision was taken at the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting on 19 November 2026, according to an announcement attributed to EPFO.
The proposed facility is intended to give retiring members a regular income stream from their EPF savings while allowing them to retain ownership of the remaining corpus. It marks a change from the conventional lump-sum withdrawal approach and could give retirees another way to manage their savings after leaving employment.
A Systematic Withdrawal Plan allows members to access their accumulated provident fund savings through periodic payouts rather than withdrawing the entire amount in one transaction.
Under the EPFO proposal, retiring members will be able to receive their PF savings in instalments. The unwithdrawn balance will remain within the EPF system and continue to earn interest at the applicable EPF rate, according to officials cited in the proposal coverage.
The proposal outlines three withdrawal models:
These are the withdrawal models described in the proposal. Detailed operational rules will determine how members can exercise these options.
The proposed facility offers three important features for retiring subscribers.
Regular payouts instead of a one-time withdrawal: Members will have the option of receiving their accumulated PF savings periodically, rather than managing the entire retirement corpus after withdrawing it as a lump sum.
Interest on the unwithdrawn balance: The remaining corpus will continue to earn interest within the EPF system during the withdrawal period. This allows members to retain part of their retirement savings in the provident fund while receiving periodic payouts.
Flexibility to access the remaining corpus: The proposal also provides for members to discontinue the systematic withdrawal arrangement and withdraw the remaining balance. This gives retirees an option to access their money if their financial requirements change.
The proposed SWP is different from the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).
Under EPS, eligible members receive a monthly pension after meeting the prescribed service and age requirements. SWP, on the other hand, relates to the accumulated EPF provident fund corpus and allows members to receive withdrawals from those savings periodically.
The two serve different purposes: EPS provides a pension benefit, while SWP provides a mechanism to access the accumulated provident fund balance in instalments.
Although the CBT has approved the introduction of the facility, the detailed operational framework will be important for subscribers.
The withdrawal frequency, payout tenure, minimum balance requirements, eligibility conditions and implementation date need to be established through the applicable EPFO rules and official instructions.
Members should therefore wait for EPFO's detailed guidelines before making retirement withdrawal decisions.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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