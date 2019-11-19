NEW DELHI : To continue receiving your pension under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), it is mandatory for you to submit life certificate or Jeevan Praman Patra to the retirement fund body by the end of this month.

The pensioners' life certificate is to be submitted to the bank through which the pension is being paid. If you fail to submit the certificate then you will not get pension from January next year. However, pension disbursal is resumed once the life certificate is received.

Under pension rules, all pensioners drawing pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, are required to give a life/non-remarriage certificate, duly attested by a bank manager/gazetted officer in November each year.

The process of generation and submission of life certificates began from November 1. The last date to complete the process is November 30.

A pensioner requires Aadhaar Card,PPO Number, Bank Details & Mobile Number during the biometric verification for Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan patra)#EPFO #LifeCertificate #EPS #Pensioner pic.twitter.com/JPfCnHIj71 — EPFO (@socialepfo) November 13, 2019

Just like government pensioners, EPFO pensioners can also generate life certificates digitally. You need to submit your Aadhaar card number, pension payment order (PPO) number, bank account details and mobile number during the biometric verification for the digital life certificate.

Pensioners can submit the digital life certificate at any EPFO office or pension disbursing bank, common service centre or even through the UMANG app. After submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra, there is no requirement to send any document to EPFO office.

You can obtain a digital life certificate for pensioners from various citizen service centres located across India, offices of pension disbursing agencies (PDA) such as post office, banks, etc. The certificate can also be generated from home using a laptop or mobile phone through the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

If you want to do it from home, you would, however, need a biometric device for capturing iris or fingerprint data.