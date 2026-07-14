EPFO automates PF transfer after job switch — Does it benefit private or exempted PF trust members?

EPFO has made it easier for employees to transfer their provident fund balance after they switch employers. The entire process is expected to become automatic for Aadhaar-linked and KYC-compliant Universal Account Number (UAN) holders, the retirement body said on its website.

The introduction of this provision is significant as it eliminates the need to submit separate transfer applications, thus reducing paperwork and additional hassle. Previously, transfer of PF accounts required approvals from the previous employer, the new employer, as well as the EPFO office.

However, the transfer does not happen immediately after you join a new company. Under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s new mechanism, the transfer process is triggered only after your new employer deposits the first EPF contribution.

This brings us to a crucial question on whether employees whose companies manage their PF contributions through private or exempted PF trusts also benefit from the new automated transfer system after changing jobs.

Are private or exempted PF trusts covered under this EPFO feature? If an individual's previous or current employer manages their provident funds through private or exempted PF trust, then the option of automatic transfer facility will not be available as the automation is limited to accounts where the previous and new companies deposit directly into the EPFO’s common pool, according to Supriya Majumdar, Partner at Elarra Law Offices.

“Since the private trusts maintain their ledger, funds and accounts internally, the automated system will not be able to connect the system gap,” she said.

Rohit Jain, Managing Partner at Singhania & Co., echoed the view, saying the EPFO's announcement does not change the legal rules governing PF transfers. Instead it only streamlines the administrative process for EPFO-managed accounts. Employees whose PF is maintained by an exempted trust will continue to follow the existing transfer process. He explained how the process works:

If an employee switches from an exempted PF trust to an EPFO-managed employer, the previous PF trust is responsible for transferring the PF balance and issuing Annexure-K. The retirement fund body then updates the employee's pension service records.

In case an employer is moving from an EPFO-managed employer to exempted PF trust, then EPFO remits the funds to the current trust’s bank account. Subsequently, employees should coordinate with the previous and current trust, obtain acknowledgement and Annexure-K, and separately verify that EPFO has carried forward pensionable service. What is an exempted PF trust? An exempted PF is a type of provident fund scheme that is managed by an employer through a private trust, rather than being governed and managed by EPFO. In the case of an exempted PF trust, the employer manages the provident fund contributions on its own.

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Although the PF is managed privately by a certain organisation, it must comply with the rules and regulations set by the income tax department and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

EPFO introduces Amnesty Scheme 2026 for exempted PF trusts The retirement fund body introduced the Amnesty Scheme, 2026, giving organisations operating exempted PF trusts, a one-time opportunity to regularise their legal status. This scheme will remain open for six months.

“Employers, stakeholders and the general public are advised to take note of the scheme, which will remain open for a period of six months,” the PIB update mentioned last week.

The Finance Act, 2026 has brought the income tax rules in line with the EPF & MP Act. 1952. As a result, only provident funds that have been granted exempted status under Section 17 of the EPF & MP Act will qualify as recognised provident funds under the Income-tax Act, 2025, going forward.