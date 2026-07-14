EPFO automates PF transfer after job switch — Does it benefit private or exempted PF trust members?

EPFO has made it easier for employees to transfer their provident fund balance after they switch employers. The entire process is expected to become automatic for Aadhaar-linked and KYC-compliant Universal Account Number (UAN) holders, the retirement body said on its website.
The introduction of this provision is significant as it eliminates the need to submit separate transfer applications, thus reducing paperwork and additional hassle. Previously, transfer of PF accounts required approvals from the previous employer, the new employer, as well as the EPFO office.
However, the transfer does not happen immediately after you join a new company. Under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s new mechanism, the transfer process is triggered only after your new employer deposits the first EPF contribution.
This brings us to a crucial question on whether employees whose companies manage their PF contributions through private or exempted PF trusts also benefit from the new automated transfer system after changing jobs.
If an individual's previous or current employer manages their provident funds through private or exempted PF trust, then the option of automatic transfer facility will not be available as the automation is limited to accounts where the previous and new companies deposit directly into the EPFO’s common pool, according to Supriya Majumdar, Partner at Elarra Law Offices.
“Since the private trusts maintain their ledger, funds and accounts internally, the automated system will not be able to connect the system gap,” she said.
Rohit Jain, Managing Partner at Singhania & Co., echoed the view, saying the EPFO's announcement does not change the legal rules governing PF transfers. Instead it only streamlines the administrative process for EPFO-managed accounts. Employees whose PF is maintained by an exempted trust will continue to follow the existing transfer process. He explained how the process works:
An exempted PF is a type of provident fund scheme that is managed by an employer through a private trust, rather than being governed and managed by EPFO. In the case of an exempted PF trust, the employer manages the provident fund contributions on its own.
Although the PF is managed privately by a certain organisation, it must comply with the rules and regulations set by the income tax department and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The retirement fund body introduced the Amnesty Scheme, 2026, giving organisations operating exempted PF trusts, a one-time opportunity to regularise their legal status. This scheme will remain open for six months.
“Employers, stakeholders and the general public are advised to take note of the scheme, which will remain open for a period of six months,” the PIB update mentioned last week.
The Finance Act, 2026 has brought the income tax rules in line with the EPF & MP Act. 1952. As a result, only provident funds that have been granted exempted status under Section 17 of the EPF & MP Act will qualify as recognised provident funds under the Income-tax Act, 2025, going forward.
This scheme is meant for establishments that have been running a PF trust recognised under the Income Tax Act, 1961, but do not have a formal exemption notification issued by either the Central Government or the State Government.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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