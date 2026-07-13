EPFO automates PF transfer — will it apply if you changed jobs long ago but never transferred your balance?

EPFO has made it easier to transfer provident fund balance after making the process automatic for Aadhaar-linked, KYC-compliant Universal Account Number (UAN) holders when they switch jobs.

The introduction of this feature is significant as it eliminates the need to submit separate transfer applications and thus reducing paperwork. Previously, transfer of PF accounts required approvals from the previous employer, the new employer, as well as the EPFO office.

However, the announcement leaves one key question unanswered on whether the new system also benefit employees who changed jobs months or even years ago and never transferred their old PF balance. So far, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has not issued a formal clarification on this matter.

Who stands to benefit from automatic PF transfers? As opposed to the earlier cumbersome process, employees will no longer have to submit a separate request to transfer their provident fund balance after changing companies. With the linking of Aadhaar with UAN accounts, the entire process is expected to be automatic.

That said, the transfer does not happen immediately after you join a new company. Under EPFO's new mechanism, the automatic transfer is triggered only after the new employer deposits the first month's EPF contribution.

The automatic benefit shall apply for all past and future job changes, said Supriya Majumdar, Partner at Elarra Law Offices. She further said that EPFO will scan a member's UAN for older, unmerged PF member IDs and automatically initiate the transfer of the employee meets the processing rules and the current employer is not already depositing the monthly PF.

“For such cases where current employees are already making PF contribution, the transfer must be done manually using portal options. Hence, the new system cannot automate 100% of the cases. The EPFO has kept the manual option of transferring open as a fallback mechanism,” she added.

Experts urge caution until EPFO clarifies However, not everyone interprets the new framework the same way. Some experts believe the announcement does not explicitly state whether employees who changed jobs months or years ago but never transferred their old PF balance will automatically benefit from the new system.

“For an employee who changed jobs a year ago and whose earlier balance is still reflected separately, the crucial issue is whether EPFO will conduct a one-time migration or ‘back-sweep’ of legacy balances. The public announcement does not yet expressly clarify this,” according to Akanksha Dua, Partner at Obhan Mason.

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She advised employees to first ensure that both of their member IDs are linked to the same UAN and whether the transfer is reflected in the passbook.

“Until an implementation circular or system-generated transfer confirms consolidation, it would be prudent to continue using the existing online transfer facility or raise an EPFO grievance rather than simply wait,” Dua noted.

What can EPF members do if automatic transfer does not work for them? Salaried employees can initiate a transfer request of their EPF balance through either of the two ways. However, they must log in to the EPFO member portal using their UAN first.

Through ‘Request for Transfer of Account’ section: This option is available under the 'Online Services' tab of the EPFO member portal and allows you to start the transfer process seamlessly.

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Through the ‘Member Service History’ section: Under EPFO 3.0, members can view their past and current employment details through the "Member Service History" tab on the portal. The section also displays pending EPF transfer claims and if there are none, the status shows as “no”, while giving you the option to make the "Service Transfer Claim" through Form 13 by clicking on the "Claim" link. If the automatic transfer requirements of seeded UAN and KYC compliance are met, the automatic transfer benefit will be immediately applicable, according to Debjani Aich, Partner at CMS INDUSLAW.

“The physical transfer mechanism continues to be available as an alternative in case of issues with the automatic transfer route on the EPFO portal to ensure that PF members are not deprived of the transfer benefit,” Aich added .