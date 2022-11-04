The statutory body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun the process of crediting interests to employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts. EPFO has assured the beneficiaries that the interest is credited in full and there will be no loss. That said, EPF subscribers may soon see their interests being reflected in their accounts. The method to check whether your interest is credited to your PF account or not -- is through a passbook where the details of your provident fund balance are displayed. The passbook can be availed online from the EPFO website.

