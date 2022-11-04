The statutory body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun the process of crediting interests to employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts. EPFO has assured the beneficiaries that the interest is credited in full and there will be no loss. That said, EPF subscribers may soon see their interests being reflected in their accounts. The method to check whether your interest is credited to your PF account or not -- is through a passbook where the details of your provident fund balance are displayed. The passbook can be availed online from the EPFO website.
Last month, on October 31, EPFO tweeted that the process of crediting interest is ongoing and it will get reflected in your account soon. Whenever the interest is credited, it will be paid in full. There will be no loss of interest.
EPFO's clarification came after the Finance Ministry had responded to queries about interests not being credited in employees' PF accounts in October.
As per the FinMin, on October 5, there is no loss of interest for any subscriber. The interest is being credited in the accounts of all EPF subscribers. However, that is not visible in the statements in view of a software upgrade being implemented by EPFO to account for the change in the tax incidence.
Further, FinMin had stated that for all outgoing subscribers seeking settlement and for subscribers seeking withdrawal, the payments are being done inclusive of the interest.
Government-backed EPFO is one of the world's largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) which is the EPFO's apex decision making-body, administers a contributory provident fund, a pension scheme, and an insurance scheme for the workforce engaged in the organized sector in India.
Generally, the CBT decides on the interest rate for EPF accounts every financial year. The rate is later than observed by the Finance Ministry. Once the FinMin gives the green signal, the rate is then processed in PF accounts for that particular fiscal year by CBT and EPFO. The CBT is under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
In March this year, the CBT declared an interest rate of 8.10% for EPF accounts -- which is the lowest since 1977-78. However, still, the 8.1% rate is inflation-beating. This rate will be credited on EPF accumulations in members’ accounts for the financial year 2021-22.
Although, interest is calculated on a monthly basis in an EPF account, however, they are deposited at the end of a financial year. The transferred interest is added to the next month's balance and is then compounded to calculate interest on that month's balance amount.
Here's how to check EPFO balance in the passbook:
It becomes easier to check your passbook if the employee is a registered member/activated their UAN. The Universal Account Number (UAN) is a 12-digit number.
Step 1: To check your passbook, a member will have to visit EPFO’s official website - epfindia.gov.in.
Step 2: Then, members click on the 'Services' section which is mentioned at the top of the dashboard. Under this section, click on the 'For Employees' option.
Step 3: A new page will be opened for employees. Click on the 'Member Passbook' option mentioned under the 'Services'.
Step 4: Once selected 'Member Passbook', he or she will be directed to a login page.
Step 5: Mention your UAN details along with the password and answer the captcha code. Then click on 'Login'.
Step 6: You will be directed to the main EPF account where details of the contributions from both employees and employers, along with the interest earned are highlighted. You can also print your passbook by clicking on 'Download Passbook'.
Notably, if your employer is more than one organisation then you will have to check your balance in the passbook with different IDs. You can get your EPFO IDs from your salary slips.
Another method to check your balance is through messages. Send an SMS to 7738299899 from the registered mobile number. The format for sending the SMS will be: ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’. The last three characters 'ENG' is generally the language in which you want to receive your balance details. Hence, you can type the language such as English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali among others as per your choice.
Also, the balance can be availed by sending a missed call to 011-22901406 or 9966044425.
However, in the SMS and call facility, the details will be given of the overall balance amount and not of the particular financial year.
