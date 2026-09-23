Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0: EPFO to begin awareness campaign next week — Check here for date, full list of cities

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to conduct the second edition of its Nidhi Aapke Nikat awareness campaign from next week, the retirement body body informed through a social media post today.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the EPFO's official account urged EPFO members to visit a camp at the Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 to meet and interact with officials to — know more about the EPFO's schemes and benefits, understand services and processes, and get on the spot grievance redressal.
It also provided a document listing the various camp sites so that subscribers may find one nearest to your location to visit. You can check the full list here — https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/113NbMjE6RoeGMZXBLHXfv43qrRo5AHs9
Nidhi Aapke Nikat is the provident and pension fund body's last mile monthly outreach programme for members, under which it organises camps across India on a district level.
Earlier in July, the government clarified that it has no proposal to use unclaimed funds with the LIC and inoperative EPF accounts for purposes other than the existing mechanism, ANI reported.
Notably, investors with unclaimed insurance amounts or inoperative EPF accounts can check their dues and make claims online facilitated by the Centre's ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign.
The Your Money, Your Right is a nationwide effort to reconnect citizens with these forgotten financial assets and ensure that money that belongs to individuals and families ultimately finds its way back to them. Such assets include:
The initiative is coordinated by the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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