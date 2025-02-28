EPFO fixes 8.25% interest rate on employees’ provident fund deposits for 2024-25

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board on Friday retained fixed 8.25 per cent interest rates on employees' provident fund deposits for 2024-25, reported PTI citing sources. The development is likely to dampen the spirits of EPFO subscribers who were expecting a rate hike amid rising inflation and and general economic distress.

EPFO board retained previous year's EPF deposits interest rates, after they were increased marginally to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.

"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2024-25 at its meeting on Friday," a source told PTI.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPFO was also scheduled to discuss other issues related to EPF members including review of implementation of the Supreme Court order on higher PF pension, proposals related to the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), etc, reported The Hindu.

EPF deposits on four-decade low EPF deposit interest rates were reduced to a four-decade low mark of 8.1% in 2021-22. The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021. After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2024-25 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

The present EPF deposits interest rate is significantly lower than the epf deposits rate for year 2015-16, when it used to be 8.8 per cent. After that, the EPFO has gradually reduced the EPF deposits rate for its crores of subscribers. There was a significant reduction in EPF deposits rate during COVID pandemic. t

