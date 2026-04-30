EPFO campaign deadline tonight: Last chance for employers to enrol left-out employees

Employers across India have until midnight on 30 April 2026 to take advantage of the ‘Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2025’, a special drive by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to regularise past compliance and enrol left-out workers.

The EPFO issued a final reminder earlier in the day via its official X handle, urging employers not to miss what it described as a last opportunity to come clean without facing significant penalties.

“This opportunity should not be missed, and for complete clarity on the same, you should refer to the official website of EPFO at: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_hi/index.php”

EPFO's final call In a brief video message posted on X, the EPFO highlighted that the campaign offers a penalty-free window to declare employees who were left out between 1 July 2017 and 31 October 2025.

The move is aimed at bringing such workers into the formal social security net, ensuring access to provident fund benefits, insurance and pensions, while helping employers correct past lapses.

Key benefits include: The scheme offers several incentives to encourage voluntary disclosure:

Waiver of the employee’s share if it was not deducted

Nominal penal damages of ₹ 100 per establishment

100 per establishment No suo motu action by the authorities during the scheme period

Linkage with the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Why the deadline matters Launched on 1 November 2025, the six-month campaign concludes on 30 April 2026. It is designed to help employers address historical non-compliance without facing heavy penalties.

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If employers regularise now, it aligns businesses with Vikisit Bharat objectives, boosting clarity, transparency and compliance. That is why employers should immediately log in to the EPFO employer portal to declare left-out staff clearly and avoid future complications and liabilities.

What are the 5 main objectives of this scheme? The ‘Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2025’ focuses on expanding social security coverage and improving compliance. Its key objectives include: