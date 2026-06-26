EPFO: Can you withdraw full 100% of your provident fund savings? Here are the rules, conditions and top FAQs explained

EPFO withdrawal rules explained: Over seven crore subscribers of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation are now allowed to withdraw maximum eligible funds, including employee and employer share, as per a Labour Ministry release last year.

The EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on 13 October approved the simplified withdrawal rules, which allow EPF members to access between 50-77% of their total corpus. You are mandated to keep at least 25% of the funds untouched as buffer, as per the release.

Can you withdraw full EPF funds? Rules explained EPF subscribers will be able to withdraw up to 100% of the “eligible balance” from their provident fund account. Here, eligible balance is the amount in your EPF account that remains after accounting for the required minimum balance. Thus, in effect, you can withdraw up to 75% of your current PF balance.

“Maintaining this balance allows members to enjoy high rate of interest offered by EPFO (presently 8.25% per annum) along with compounding benefits to accumulate a high value retirement corpus,” as per the release. It added that this step has been taken to allow ease of access while ensuring a sufficient retirement corpus.

Further, the auto-settlement limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days. This decision is to ensure subscribers have quicker access to funds for needs such as buying and building a house, education, medical treatment in case of illness, or marriage.

EPFO withdrawal rules: Key FAQs explained Is there time limit for withdrawal of Provident Fund dues? Only in the case of resignation from service (not superannuation) a member has to wait for a period of two months for withdrawal of the PF amount.

Will my EPF withdrawal be subject to income tax deduction or TDS? In case a member withdraws his EPF and has rendered less than five years of service and accumulated amount is more than ₹50,000, TDS shall be applicable as follows:

Submission of PAN Non submission of PAN No TDS deducted in case of If 15G/15H is submitted, no TDS is deducted

If 15G/15H is not submitted,TDS deducted at 10% TDS is deducted at Maximum Marginal Rate (34.606%) Transfer of Fund

Payment of advance

Service is terminated by employer beyond control of employee

In case the PF amount is not settled within 20 days to whom is the matter to be reported? A member can approach the Regional PF Commissioner in charge of grievances; OR file a complaint on the website using the EPFiGMS feature in the section ‘FOR EMPLOYEES’ here (http://epfigms.gov.in/); OR appear before the Commissioner in the ‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’ program being conducted on the 10th of each month.

How can I submit application for withdrawal of PF when the employer is not attesting the claim form? It is the duty of the employer to attest the application form. In case of any dispute, the member may attain attestation preferably from the bank in which he has maintained his account and thereafter submit the same to Regional PF Commissioner, explaining the reasons for not obtaining the signature of the employer. The Regional P.F. Commissioner will pursue the matter with the employer wherever necessary. If the member has activated his Universal Account Number (UAN) and linked his bank account and Aadhaar then he can submit composite claim (Aadhaar) which only requires the signature of the member.

EPFO portal, Umang app unavailable from today The EPFO's official portal and its Umang app will both be unavailable to members from 26 to 30 June 2026 due to a scheduled system migration, the retirement fund body has informed subscribers.

The update encompasses a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system, according to the retirement body's notice. It added that the system migration is being undertaken “to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency and provide a better user experience”.

During this period, the following services will be unavailable for EPF members: