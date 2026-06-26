EPFO: Can you withdraw full 100% of your provident fund savings? Here are the rules, conditions and top FAQs explained

EPFO withdrawal rules explained: Over seven crore subscribers of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation are now allowed to withdraw maximum eligible funds, including employee and employer share, as per a Labour Ministry release last year.
The EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on 13 October approved the simplified withdrawal rules, which allow EPF members to access between 50-77% of their total corpus. You are mandated to keep at least 25% of the funds untouched as buffer, as per the release.
EPF subscribers will be able to withdraw up to 100% of the “eligible balance” from their provident fund account. Here, eligible balance is the amount in your EPF account that remains after accounting for the required minimum balance. Thus, in effect, you can withdraw up to 75% of your current PF balance.
“Maintaining this balance allows members to enjoy high rate of interest offered by EPFO (presently 8.25% per annum) along with compounding benefits to accumulate a high value retirement corpus,” as per the release. It added that this step has been taken to allow ease of access while ensuring a sufficient retirement corpus.
Further, the auto-settlement limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days. This decision is to ensure subscribers have quicker access to funds for needs such as buying and building a house, education, medical treatment in case of illness, or marriage.
Is there time limit for withdrawal of Provident Fund dues? Only in the case of resignation from service (not superannuation) a member has to wait for a period of two months for withdrawal of the PF amount.
Will my EPF withdrawal be subject to income tax deduction or TDS? In case a member withdraws his EPF and has rendered less than five years of service and accumulated amount is more than ₹50,000, TDS shall be applicable as follows:
|Submission of PAN
|Non submission of PAN
|No TDS deducted in case of
|TDS is deducted at Maximum Marginal Rate (34.606%)
In case the PF amount is not settled within 20 days to whom is the matter to be reported? A member can approach the Regional PF Commissioner in charge of grievances; OR file a complaint on the website using the EPFiGMS feature in the section ‘FOR EMPLOYEES’ here (http://epfigms.gov.in/); OR appear before the Commissioner in the ‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’ program being conducted on the 10th of each month.
How can I submit application for withdrawal of PF when the employer is not attesting the claim form? It is the duty of the employer to attest the application form. In case of any dispute, the member may attain attestation preferably from the bank in which he has maintained his account and thereafter submit the same to Regional PF Commissioner, explaining the reasons for not obtaining the signature of the employer. The Regional P.F. Commissioner will pursue the matter with the employer wherever necessary. If the member has activated his Universal Account Number (UAN) and linked his bank account and Aadhaar then he can submit composite claim (Aadhaar) which only requires the signature of the member.
The EPFO's official portal and its Umang app will both be unavailable to members from 26 to 30 June 2026 due to a scheduled system migration, the retirement fund body has informed subscribers.
The update encompasses a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system, according to the retirement body's notice. It added that the system migration is being undertaken “to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency and provide a better user experience”.
During this period, the following services will be unavailable for EPF members:
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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