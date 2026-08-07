EPFO cautions members on inoperative accounts: Withdraw EPF savings on time to prevent interest loss

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently issued a reminder to its members, urging them to understand the basic concept associated with an ‘inoperative’ EPF account.

This knowledge is important for members to help them avoid losing out on interest. Through a post on X, the retirement fund body elaborated in detail on the significance of withdrawing eligible EPF balances within the prescribed timelines.

The post on X reads:

"Let’s Decode Inoperative Accounts! Avoid interest loss. Withdraw your EPF amount on time. #EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa #InoperativeEPFAccount."

The post included the following guidance for EPFO members in an image.

"Do this before your ‘inoperative’ account becomes inactive:

For this, EPFO discusses two major cases, both of which are self-explanatory:

Retired before the age of 55? Withdraw your EPF amount by the age of 58 to avoid interest loss. Retired on or after the age of 55? Withdraw your EPF amount within three years from the date of retirement to avoid interest loss."

What EPFO wants members to know As per the rules of EPFO, an account becomes inoperative when it no longer receives contributions after a member leaves employment or stops making any contributions.

Through this advisory, the EPFO has reminded members that withdrawals should be made within the prescribed timelines to avoid any loss of interest.

Key takeaways for EPFO members There are simple steps that all eligible EPFO members can take to safeguard their retirement savings.

Safeguard retirement savings with 5 simple steps Track their EPF account regularly using their Universal Account Number (UAN). Keep KYC details, including Aadhaar and bank account information, up to date. Transfer EPF balance when changing jobs, wherever applicable. Withdraw EPF amount within the timelines specified by EPFO after retirement. Follow EPFO's latest advisories about account-related rules. EPFO’s latest awareness campaign underlines the importance of effective retirement planning. It shows that it is not just about accumulating savings but also about managing them responsibly.