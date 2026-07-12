EPFO centralised database migration: Single portal for claims, digital interface, CITES project — Key features explained

EPFO: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) this month completed migration of its member database to a centralised platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project, as per the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
In a statement last week, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that this development marks a significant overhaul for the retirement savings fund body, as it aims to provide faster, transparent and citizen centric services. “EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database,” he stated.
Today, we take a look at the migration project, explain the CITES project, key changes under EPFO 3.0 and other top frequently asked questions.
According to the union minister, the CITES project aims to modernise EPFO's services using automation and rules-based process. It replaces the previous decentralised structure wherein each field office housed separate databases and bring all EPF member data onto a centralised platform.
CITES in effect, allows the EPFO to operate on a single national database, which in turn enables processing of requests from any authorised location in India. Members and subscribers will not be required to visit their specific regional offices to raise PF and pension claims or other services.
The EPFO's new Amnesty Scheme, 2026 gives organisations operating exempted PF trusts under the Income Tax Act, 1961, a one-time opportunity to regularise their legal status. Duration of the scheme is six months from date of notification (29 June), it said in a release today.
This is significant, because going forward, only PF Trusts with exemption under Section 17 of the EPF and MP Act will be recognised under ITA 2025. The scheme thus helps employers bridge a regulatory gap between their income tax recognition and EPF exemption status without facing prolonged legal proceedings.
Eligibility has been divided into two categories:
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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