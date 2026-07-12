EPFO centralised database migration: Single portal for claims, digital interface, CITES project — Key features explained

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has this month migrated entire member database to the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project. The overhaul of its digital infrastructure aims to make services faster, transparent and more citizen centric.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 Jul 2026, 04:18 PM IST
The EPFO has migrated entire member database to the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project. The digital overhaul aims to make services faster, transparent and more citizen centric.
The EPFO has migrated entire member database to the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project. The digital overhaul aims to make services faster, transparent and more citizen centric.

EPFO: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) this month completed migration of its member database to a centralised platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project, as per the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In a statement last week, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that this development marks a significant overhaul for the retirement savings fund body, as it aims to provide faster, transparent and citizen centric services. “EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database,” he stated.

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Today, we take a look at the migration project, explain the CITES project, key changes under EPFO 3.0 and other top frequently asked questions.

EPFO database migration: CITES project explained

According to the union minister, the CITES project aims to modernise EPFO's services using automation and rules-based process. It replaces the previous decentralised structure wherein each field office housed separate databases and bring all EPF member data onto a centralised platform.

CITES in effect, allows the EPFO to operate on a single national database, which in turn enables processing of requests from any authorised location in India. Members and subscribers will not be required to visit their specific regional offices to raise PF and pension claims or other services.

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CITES project: Key features for EPFO members

  • Claim payments to be processed through a centralised payment architecture and routed through faster electronic payment channels, “ensuring secure, efficient, and timely credit of settlement amounts directly into members' bank accounts on the day of settlement,” according to the minister.
  • Mandaviya added that the new system will calculate interest for the final PF settlements up to the date of payment authorisation, instead of only up to the last day of the previous month, “ensuring members receive additional interest for the intervening period”.
  • CITES will allow members to view interest credited into their EPF passbook on immediate basis. For FY26, an estimated 1.44 lakh crore, calculated at 8.25% annual interest, is scheduled to be credited to nearly 34 crore member accounts by 15 July.

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  • According to the minister, “Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15th,” adding that despite being declared at similar dates in the previous years, the process took till October-November to be completed.
  • CITES also enables a unified digital interface for EPFO members. Mandaviya explained: “On login to the EPFO Member portal, members will have access to a unified digital interface to view membership details, provident fund balance, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed.”
  • This ensures “transparency and access to information”, the minister said, comparing it to the previous decentralised set-up, where members' information was static at local offices and unavailable through a single portal.
  • Besides this, automated pre-validation has been enabled for claims before they are processed at the EPFO offices. The portal will also provide guidance in case of deficiencies or discrepancies, “thereby significantly reducing claim rejections and improving first-time acceptance rates,” the minister added.

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  • Members will also be informed about the eligible amount for withdrawal under the different types of circumstances “and can make informed choices,” he said. This is an upgrade from the older website, where members often applied blind and faced rejection when the claims exceeded permissible limits.
  • He added that EPFO members will now be able to withdraw up to 75 per cent of their total PF balance.
  • Advance claims of up to 5 lakh, which are fully KYC-linked and validated, will be processed through an auto-settlement mechanism. The limit for this process had earlier this year been raised from 1 lakh to 5 lakh.
  • Members will now also be allowed to digitally respond to queries raised online by the EPFO offices wherever additional information or clarification is required during claim processing. “This would enable faster resolution, minimise physical visits to EPFO offices and further reduce claim rejections. Earlier, members did not have any facility to submit or receive clarifications online,” he added.

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  • The 13 complex partial withdrawal rules have been streamlined into three simplified categories — Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances, to make the withdrawal process easier to understand.
  • Mandaviya also announced that Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN)-based PF accounts will now be transferred automatically when members change jobs, eliminating the need to submit separate transfer applications. This is in comparison to the old system which required approvals from the previous employer, the new employer and the EPFO office, besides a separate application to transfer service history.
  • CITES allows provident fund and pension claims to be processed in any regional office could be credited to any bank account anywhere in India.

EPFO's Amnesty Scheme, 2026: What is it?

The EPFO's new Amnesty Scheme, 2026 gives organisations operating exempted PF trusts under the Income Tax Act, 1961, a one-time opportunity to regularise their legal status. Duration of the scheme is six months from date of notification (29 June), it said in a release today.

Also Read | Income-tax returns: How to access and submit your ITR-1 form on e-filing portal

This is significant, because going forward, only PF Trusts with exemption under Section 17 of the EPF and MP Act will be recognised under ITA 2025. The scheme thus helps employers bridge a regulatory gap between their income tax recognition and EPF exemption status without facing prolonged legal proceedings.

Eligibility has been divided into two categories:

  • Establishments seeking retrospective regularisation of their PF trust while either already complying as an un-exempted establishment or planning to continue future compliance as an un-exempted establishment.
  • Establishments seeking retrospective regularisation and intending to continue operating as exempted establishments under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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