EPFO changes PF withdrawal rule for non-refundable advance

Speaking on the PF withdrawal rule change SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "The EPFO has changed PF withdrawal rule for non-refundable advance for those EPFO members who are severely hit by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. In this new rule, an EPFO member is eligible for PF withdrawal to the tune of three months basic salary plus Dearness Allowance (DA) or 75 per cent of the net PF balance, whichever is lower." Solanki said that the non-refundable advance from the PF is available to those EPFO members too, who have availed this facility in the first wave of Coronavirus spread.

