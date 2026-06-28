EPFO update: Want to check status, passbook? Official portal, Umang app to be available this week — Check dates, details

The EPFO is conducting a system upgrade, rendering its portal and Umang app inaccessible from June 26. This upgrade intends to improve reliability and service speed for subscribers. Check here for when services are set to resume…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Jun 2026, 11:59 AM IST
The EPFO told subscribers the upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services.
The EPFO told subscribers the upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services.

EPFO update: The official portal of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and its mobile application Umang, are both unavailable for use by EPF members due to a scheduled system upgrade. The retirement fund body in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), informed subscribers that “the upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services”.

The notice of Scheduled System Migration and Temporary Service Unavailability was also conveyed through a pop-up message on the portal and app, and through SMS alerts for employees' provident fund subscribers.

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What is the EPFO upgrading?

The update encompasses a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system, according to the notice. It added that the system migration is being undertaken “to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency and provide a better user experience”.

The EPFO said in case of queries or need for assistance, members can contact their call centre on the following number: 14470

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Notably, the organisation is undertaking a broader EPFO 3.0 exercise, aimed at expanding its digital services and online presence through an updated system that will allow subscribers to undertake paperless provident fund withdrawal or transfer.

Dates: When will EPFO portal, Umang app be available?

According to the notice, services on the official portal and app will remain temporarily unavailable from 26 June (Friday) to midnight of 30 June (Tuesday, next week), and is expected to resume from next month, on 1 July 2026.

“We expect services to be fully restored by 00:00 hours (midnight) on 1 July 2026. The EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services,” the alert added.

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EPFO: What are the services impacted?

During the period of upgrade, the organisation informed subscribers that the following services will be unavailable on its official website and Umang app.

  • Submission of new claim requests will be temporarily unavailable.
  • Claim processing services will be temporarily unavailable.
  • Claims submitted before the migration period will be processed after services resume.
  • ECR filing or Electronic Challan-cum-Return (submission of funds for contribution).
  • And e-passbook services.

In the meantime, EPF subscribers who need to urgently check their provident fund balance, EPF account passbook or track the status of their application can do so using the SMS, WhatsApp, or the missed call facilities.

Latest updates: EPFO interest rate, EPFO 3.0 and more

  • The Finance Ministry has reportedly ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF deposits this financial year (FY2025-26), according to a PTI report citing a source.

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  • It added that the interest will likely be credited into accounts of over seven crore subscribers this month.
  • The rate was proposed by the organisation's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March but needed the Centre's approval in order to be implemented.
  • This marks the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers receive 8.25% interest rate on their provident fund savings with the retirement fund body.
  • As per latest data, the organisation manages a corpus of nearly 28 lakh crore.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: From DA hikes to payment of arrears — Check top 12 updates
  • Further, EPFO 3.0 seeks to reduce wait time, improve members access to funds, eliminate processing delays, allow access and transfer to PF savings through the unified payments interface (UPI) and automated teller machines (ATMs).
  • Once full roll-out is complete EPF subscribers will be able to process direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway. The body posts regular updates through its social media accounts, official releases or on its website here — epfindia.gov.in.
  • Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in May said that testing of the facility has been completed, and the service is expected to be rolled out soon. He did not, however, provide a timeline or specific date for launch.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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