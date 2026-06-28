EPFO update: Want to check status, passbook? Official portal, Umang app to be available this week — Check dates, details

EPFO update: The official portal of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and its mobile application Umang, are both unavailable for use by EPF members due to a scheduled system upgrade. The retirement fund body in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), informed subscribers that “the upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services”.
The notice of Scheduled System Migration and Temporary Service Unavailability was also conveyed through a pop-up message on the portal and app, and through SMS alerts for employees' provident fund subscribers.
The update encompasses a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system, according to the notice. It added that the system migration is being undertaken “to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency and provide a better user experience”.
The EPFO said in case of queries or need for assistance, members can contact their call centre on the following number: 14470
Notably, the organisation is undertaking a broader EPFO 3.0 exercise, aimed at expanding its digital services and online presence through an updated system that will allow subscribers to undertake paperless provident fund withdrawal or transfer.
According to the notice, services on the official portal and app will remain temporarily unavailable from 26 June (Friday) to midnight of 30 June (Tuesday, next week), and is expected to resume from next month, on 1 July 2026.
“We expect services to be fully restored by 00:00 hours (midnight) on 1 July 2026. The EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services,” the alert added.
During the period of upgrade, the organisation informed subscribers that the following services will be unavailable on its official website and Umang app.
In the meantime, EPF subscribers who need to urgently check their provident fund balance, EPF account passbook or track the status of their application can do so using the SMS, WhatsApp, or the missed call facilities.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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