EPFO: Want to check your employees provident fund balance, download passbook? Here's how using portal, Umang app, SMS

Want to check your employees provident fund (EPF) balance, contributions, interest earned or download your passbook? Here's how you can do so using the official EPFO portal, Umang app, SMS, missed call or helpline.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published2 Aug 2026, 07:31 PM IST
EPF members can check their employees provident fund balance and download their passbook using the official portal and Umang app.
EPF members can check their employees provident fund balance and download their passbook using the official portal and Umang app. (Photo by Priyanka Parashar / Mint / File)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, we look at how EPF members can check their employees provident fund balance and download their passbook for the account using the official portal and Umang mobile application.

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Want to check EPF balance? Here's a stepwise guide

  • Log into the EPFO member portal and click on ‘View’ in the top bar
  • Select ‘Passbook’ from the drop-down options
  • It will redirect you to the passbook portal
  • Login here using your UAN and password
  • Once logged in you can view your passbook for monthly entries, employee and employer contributions, pension contributions and interest earned, besides the total balance accumulated.
  • The passbook will show multiple Member IDs for each company you have worked at. Select the Member ID of the company you want to check.
  • You can save a copy for offline by clicking on ‘Download PDF’ on the top right of the e-passbook.

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Steps to view and download EPF passbook on phone

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).
  • After signing in, search for ‘EPFO’ and navigate to ‘Employee Centric Services’.
  • From the options click on ‘View Passbook’, enter your UAN and verify with OTP.
  • Select the Member ID of the company you want to check to view PF balance, monthly entries, employee and employer contributions, pension contributions and interest earned.
  • To download a copy, tap on ‘Download’ or ‘Download Passbook’ on the screen and select the time period for which you want information.
  • Save the file as a PDF on your phone / tablet.

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Want to check PF balance, passbook: Key FAQs

  • For newly activated UANs, passbook is available only after few hours of the account becoming active. New members will thus have to wait to view their contributions and balance details.
  • Members can also check their EPF balance by missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. The call disconnects automatically and you will receive an SMS with details of your PF balance.
  • Members can also opt to send SMS to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number to check balance and last contribution. This must be done in the following format: EPFOHO <12-digit UAN>
  • Members can choose to speak to a live agent on the EPFO's toll-free 24x7 helpline number here — 1800-118-005.

Also Read | EPFO: Here's a look at the common issues members may face and how to fix them

Why should I invest in EPF?

The Finance Ministry has reportedly ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF and VPF contributions by salaried citizens this financial year (FY2025-26), PTI reported. The EPF interest credits were expected to be completed by 15 July this year, marking the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers received 8.25% interest on their PF savings.

In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' contribution of up to 12% (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under both the old and new tax regimes. There is no comparable benefit under the new tax regime at present. Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to 2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.

When it comes to withdrawal of funds, as per the mandate, EPFO subscribers of the must maintain 25% minimum balance in their EPF account at all times, which means you can access a maximum of 75% of your corpus during partial withdrawal. For example, a subscriber with 2 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to 1,50,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping 50,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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