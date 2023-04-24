New EPFO circular clarifies how much one needs to pay to get higher EPS pension

If the information submitted is found incomplete or erroneous

The EPFO in it circular said," In cases where the submitted information is not complete or seems erroneous or any information in application/ joint option form needs correction request or not found eligible, APFC/RPFC-II will seek information from the employers under intimation to the employees / pensioners within one month. If complete information is received, the case shall be processed further as at 3 above. However, if, complete Information is not received within one month, the order will be passed on merit by the APFC/RPFC-II/RPFC-1."