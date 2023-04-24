New EPFO circular clarifies how much one needs to pay to get higher EPS pension

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued new details for scrutiny of information and wage details submitted by the employee and employer for higher pension.
The EPFO issued a circular on 23 April in which it stated that applications and joint options for higher pension will be examined by the field office . In case, the requirements are complete, the wage details submitted by the employers will be verified with the data available with the field offices.
The EPFO circular had also provided for the higher pension option for those eligible subscribers who either contributed on actual wages higher than ₹5,000 or ₹6,500 per month prevalent threshold pensionable salary or exercised their option for higher pension or their request for higher pension was declined by EPFO authorities before the amendment to EPS-95 in 2014.
The eligible subscribers would have to apply jointly with their employer for the enhanced benefit in the application form prescribed by the commissioner and all other required documents like joint declaration etc.
“The cases where FO details and employers' details match, the dues will be calculated and an order will be passed by APFC/RPFC-II/ RPFC-I for depositing/transferring the dues. The cases where there is a mismatch, the same will be informed to the employer and the employee/pensioner by APFC/ RPFC-II. They will be given a time of one month to complete the information," EPFO said in its circular.
If the application for higher pension and joint option not approved by the employer:
"In case submitted application form / joint option is not approved by the employer, before any rejection, an opportunity will be given to the employer for providing any additional proof or evidence or correct any mistakes/errors (including those made by employees / pensioners). Such opportunity will be for a period of one month and under Intimation to the employees / pensioners, the circular said.
If the information submitted is found incomplete or erroneous
The EPFO in it circular said," In cases where the submitted information is not complete or seems erroneous or any information in application/ joint option form needs correction request or not found eligible, APFC/RPFC-II will seek information from the employers under intimation to the employees / pensioners within one month. If complete information is received, the case shall be processed further as at 3 above. However, if, complete Information is not received within one month, the order will be passed on merit by the APFC/RPFC-II/RPFC-1."
Grievance Redressal:
Any grievance by the applicant can be registered on EPFIGMS after submission of his request form and payment of due contribution, if any. The registration of such grievance shall be under specified category of higher pension with reference to Supreme Court Judgment dated 04.11.2022. All such grievances shall be addressed and disposed of at the level of Nominated Officer. Grievances will be monitored by the Officer In-Charge of Regional Office and Zonal Office.
