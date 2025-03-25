EPFO claim processing via UPI to become a reality soon? Here’s what you need to know

EPFO claims: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to introduce unified payments interface (UPI) integration for claims processing, a move aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing transaction time. Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra told news agency ANI that EPFO has 7.5 crore active members who maintain PF accounts and contribute to pension.

"We have undertaken significant work in this regard. Claims of ₹1 lakh have been automated, self-correction mechanisms have been introduced, and unnecessary processes have been eliminated. We have integrated databases, reducing the claim processing time to just three days," she said.

EPFO's centralized database Dawra further highlighted that, for the first time, EPFO has established a centralized database. “Our next step is to incorporate UPI into the system. We have received suggestions from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) regarding this integration and have submitted a proposal to EPFO for consideration," said the labour secretary on the database.

"After conducting the necessary testing, we expect to roll out the UPI frontend for EPFO claims by the end of May. This will benefit all members, who can view their EPFO accounts directly in the UPI interface and make auto-claims. The approval process will be instant If the consumer is eligible, ensuring quick credit to their accounts," added Dawra.

EPFO claims via UPI soon? What labour secy says She added that stabilizing the centralized database will take around two to three weeks, after which the front end for UPI integration will be ready. Regarding pension reforms, Dawra said, “There are 78 lakh pensioners in EPFO, and earlier, only a few banks were notified of pension disbursement. Last year, we sought advice from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).”

“Now we have implemented a centralized pension system. Pensioners benefit from this as they can now receive their pension from any bank,” said Dawra.