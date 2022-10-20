The average monthly wages drawn (subject to a maximum of ₹15,000) during the twelve months preceding the months in which he died, multiplied by 35 times plus 50% of the average balance in the account of the deceased in the fund of of the provident fund exempted under Section 17 of the Act, or under paragraph 27 or 27A of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, as the case may be, during the preceding twelve months or during the period of his membership, whichever is less subject to a ceiling of of ₹1.75 lakh, provided that the assurance benefit shall not be less than ₹2.50 lakh or more than ₹7 lakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}