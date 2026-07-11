EPFO contributions evolve: Is it still lucrative investment as EPF rules, Labour Codes change? Experts explain the math

Employees Provident Fund: Recent updates to Labour Codes and EPF rules mean that there are some significant changes that salaried employees must keep in mind while investing in the provident fund. Notably, developments in both have impacted how your salary is structured and amount your employer is mandated to contribute towards EPF, respectively.

Here are the key highlights:

Under the new Labour Codes, if allowances exceed 50% of wages, the excess is added back to wages for statutory compliance, triggering many employers to redesign salary structures. Simply, basic pay, dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances comprise 50% of your compensation / wages.

Meanwhile, the EPF Scheme 2026 clarifies that mandatory PF contribution is linked to the statutory wage ceiling of ₹ 15,000 per month. Thus, calculating for 12% of ₹ 15,000, your employer is mandated to contribute minimum of ₹ 1,800 per month towards EPF. Contribution above this amount is voluntary.

Experts explain how EPF contributions could evolve Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments noted that as per the new EPF contribution rules, the statutory EPF contribution is capped at ₹1,800 per month, which is 12% of the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000, but the contribution rate itself has not changed.

“Any contribution on wages above the ₹15,000 ceiling can be made only if the employer and employee mutually agree to contribute on higher wages. In practice, many employers have historically calculated EPF contributions on an employee's actual basic salary rather than the statutory wage ceiling. As a result, PF contributions for such employees are often significantly higher than ₹1,800/month. The new framework clarifies that contributions beyond the statutory wage ceiling are voluntary and can continue only with the consent of both the employer and the employee,” John explained.

On what has changed, Apurv Gupta, Founder and CEO of Otto Money noted that based on the EPF rules and Labour Codes, many employers may keep contributions at ₹1,800/month, while the employee's deduction is computed on the new, higher basic (50% of total pay).

“However, companies and employees typically negotiate CTC where they include the company contribution to retirals. Employees must ensure to keep this in mind. For employers: the lower contribution threshold implies lower employer cost to company and improved profitability. For employees: improved liquidity. However, default retirals are lower and they need to take a more active role in planning their retirement. This also gives them the flexibility to shoot for higher risk adjusted return,” he added.

EPF still beneficial? How does the math work out? John shared an illustration — If an employee earns a monthly basic pay of ₹30,000:

Contribution restricted to statutory ceiling, works out as follows: PF wage ceiling: ₹ 15,000, Employee contribution: 12% × ₹ 15,000 = ₹ 1,800, Employer contribution: 12% × ₹ 15,000 = ₹ 1,800, total monthly PF contribution = ₹ 3,600.

15,000, Employee contribution: 12% × 15,000 = 1,800, Employer contribution: 12% × 15,000 = 1,800, total monthly PF contribution = 3,600. Contribution on actual basic salary, works out as follows: Basic salary: ₹ 30,000, Employee contribution: 12% × ₹ 30,000 = ₹ 3,600, Employer contribution: 12% × ₹ 30,000 = ₹ 3,600, total monthly PF contribution = ₹ 7,200 “When comparing both scenarios, EPF contributions will be significantly higher if they are calculated on the employee's actual basic salary rather than the statutory wage ceiling continues to be a good investment avenue for building a retirement corpus. Even for long-term financial goals, it is generally not advisable to invest the entire retirement portfolio in high-risk products,” he said.

John advised employees to continue using EPF as a low-risk retirement savings instrument “that provides stability and disciplined long-term wealth creation. Moreover, EPF has historically offered returns that are generally higher than many fixed-income investment options, such as bank fixed deposits”.

Gupta also agrees that EPF remains lucrative “to a degree. EPF offers 8.25% — the highest guaranteed, sovereign-backed return available. PPF by contrast earns 7.1%”. But added that whether it is favourable depends on the salary level. For monthly basic up to ₹15,000, nothing changes because contribution is within the threshold of ₹1,800 per month.

“Users need to plan retirement based on their income and consequently lifestyle levels. Otto recommends a consistent savings rate of ~20%. Some portion of this should be deployed in safe assets since markets are unpredictable. EPF, up to the tax-advantaged contribution limits, is an excellent safe asset for retirement corpus,” he added.

Noting that for those with higher salaries, a compulsory matching contribution from the employer is no longer guaranteed and those earning ₹3.60 lakh (basic monthly more than 15,000 per month) and above must save using other avenues instead of relying only on EPF.

Do EPF alternatives offer better returns or tax benefits? According to John, VPF remains an excellent low-risk investment option for building long-term wealth and a retirement corpus. However, depending on their financial goals and risk appetite, employees can also consider investment avenues such as the National Pension System (NPS), equity mutual funds, and the Public Provident Fund (PPF).

“Each of these investment options has its own advantages and limitations. Employees should choose their investments based on their risk tolerance, investment horizon, liquidity requirements, and retirement objectives. A well-diversified portfolio that combines EPF/VPF with other suitable investment options can help achieve both wealth creation and long-term financial security,” he advised.

Gupta said Otto’s recommendation on retirals advise not crossing tax-advantaged threshold ( ₹7.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh per annum), adding, “Do not get lured by the “tax-free” status of these schemes — see how they fit into building your retirement plan.”

For the safe/debt part of asset allocation, put money in EPF — up to ₹ 1,800/month as employer contribution and up to ₹ 20,800/month as employee contribution.

1,800/month as employer contribution and up to 20,800/month as employee contribution. Up to another 14% of basic pay in NPS under employer contribution. “This gives equity exposure and also enjoys the benefit of tax exemption on income under the new tax regime (80CCD(2)). NPS offers low-cost market-linked returns, and even with tax on 40% of corpus, the blended tax rate is comparable to mutual funds,” he explained.

If one still needs to save more for retirals in excess of these limits, one should consider other assets like gold, mutual funds and international equity. Here's a table using Otto's framework: Person A and B have unused EPF headroom, they can add VPF (up to ₹20,800 total) if they want a larger guaranteed component, at the cost of the “other assets” allocation.

Component Person A Person B Person C Salary (CTC) ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 2,00,000 ₹ 5,00,000 Basic pay (50%) ₹ 50,000 ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 2,50,000 Employee EPF (12% of basic, capped at 20,800) ₹ 6,000 ₹ 12,000 ₹ 20,800 Employer EPF ₹ 1,800 ₹ 1,800 ₹ 1,800 Employer NPS (14% of basic) ₹ 7,000 ₹ 14,000 ₹ 35,000 Other assets (MFs, gold, international equity) ₹ 5,200 ₹ 12,200 ₹ 42,400 Total savings (~20% of CTC) ₹ 20,000 ₹ 40,000 ₹ 1,00,000 Source: Otto Money