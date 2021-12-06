Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has credited an interest rate of 8.50 per cent in 22.55 crore account holders for the financial year (FY) 2020-21, the retirement fund body announced today on its official Twitter handle.

“22.55 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21," EPFO said in a tweet.

In a circular dated 30 October 2021, EPFO announced the declaration of the rate of interest for the Employees’ Provident Fund Members accounts for the year 2020-21.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed the approval of the central government under para 60(1) of Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952 to credit interest at 8.50 per cent for the year 2020-21 to the account of each member of the EPF Scheme as per the provisions under Para 60 of EPF Scheme, 1952," EPFO said in its official circular.

Here are 4 ways in which EPFO members can check their PF balance online

1) To check the balance, EPFO members need to send an SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

2) Registered users can send a missed call to 011-22901406 after which they will get an SMS with details of the PF account balance.

3) Registered users can also check PF balance via EPFO website

4) You can also access your PF passbook on the UMANG app after logging in with your UAN and OTP.

