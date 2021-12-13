Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has credited an interest rate of 8.50 per cent in 23.44 crore account holders for the financial year (FY) 2020-21, the retirement fund body announced today on its official Twitter handle.

"23.34 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21, " EPFO said in a tweet.

In October, EPFO announced the declaration of the rate of interest for the Employees’ Provident Fund Members accounts for the year 2020-21.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed the approval of the central government under para 60(1) of Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952 to credit interest at 8.50 per cent for the year 2020-21 to the account of each member of the EPF Scheme as per the provisions under Para 60 of EPF Scheme, 1952," EPFO had said in its official circular.

Here's how you can check your PF balance

Check PF balance via SMS

To check the balance, EPFO members have to send an SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

Check PF balance via missed call

After sending a missed call to 011-22901406, registered users will get an SMS with details of the PF account balance.

Check PF balance via EPFO website

1) Go to the EPFO's official website.

2) Now, go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and click on 'For Employees'.

3) On the new page, click on 'Member Passbook'.

4) You will be asked to enter your UAN and password.

5) Once you log in, your passbook showing both your and your employer’s contribution and the interest earned thereof will come up.

Someone who has worked in four different organisations would have four different member IDs to choose from

Check PF balance via UMANG app

