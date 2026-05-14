EPFO deadline alert: File April 2026 ECR, deposit PF dues by 15 May to avoid penalties

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged employers to submit the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for the month of April 2026 and deposit EPF and EPS contributions by 15 May 2026, so as to ensure proper order and compliance, along with timely credit of provident fund dues to employees and avoid compliance-related action.
In a recent post on its official X handle, it has reminded that delays in filing or payment can result in the accrual of interest charges, penalties and operational issues related to statutory compliance.
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Employers must submit the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for April 2026 and deposit EPF and EPS contributions by May 15, 2026, to ensure timely credit of provident fund dues and avoid penalties.
Delays in filing the ECR or depositing PF dues can result in interest charges, penalties, and compliance-related issues, impacting employees' PF balances and benefits.
The E-PRAAPTI portal is designed to help EPF members track and activate old and inoperative provident fund accounts, streamlining the recovery mechanism for members.
An EPF account can be locked due to multiple incorrect login attempts, mismatch in KYC details, an inactive Universal Account Number (UAN), or sometimes due to technical issues with the EPFO portal.
If your EPF account is locked, you can try resetting your password using the 'Forgot Password' option, which will send an OTP to your registered mobile number for verification and password reset.
Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) is the monthly system through which employers upload employee-wise salary, payments and provident fund contribution details on the EPFO portal.
Furthermore, once the ECR is validated, employers generate a challan and complete the entire payment process online. Now, this particular filing is significant because EPF, EPS, and EDLI benefits are analysed and processed based on the data uploaded through the ECR submission system. Mistakes in filing, delays, or similar issues can impact employees’ PF balances, pension contributions, transfer requests, and even the withdrawal of funds.
According to the EPFO guidelines and rules, provident fund contributions for any particular wage month must generally be deposited by the 15th of the following month. Employers who miss the deadline may face penalties and interest liabilities as detailed in the EPF Act.
To reduce errors, mistakes, and discrepancies, EPFO has also been modernising the ECR system to reduce disputes and facilitate amicable resolution.
The EPFO is therefore one of the two main social security agencies under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, India. It is responsible for the regulation and management of retirement savings and pension benefits for crores of salaried employees across the country through the EPF, EPS, and EDLI schemes. It is critical for both employers and employees to understand the rules and regulations to ensure better compliance.
For more information and updates on EPFO, refer to their official website or Twitter handle. You can visit the website at: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
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