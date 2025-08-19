EPFO: Different forms you need to fill for various applications — check details

As an Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriber, you can use your member account for various functions, from checking your account balance to applying for withdrawal or initiating a transfer.

However, you must ensure that the correct EPFO form is filled out for each purpose. For example, if you want to take an advance from your EPFO account, you need to submit a composite form, while Form 14 is required if you wish to finance your LIC policy through your PF account.

If you are working in a company, If you want an advance from your PF account, you can fill out either the Composite Claim Form (Aadhaar) or the Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhaar). The Composite Claim Form (Aadhaar) is applicable when a member’s complete details in Form 11 (New), Aadhaar number, and bank account information are available on the UAN portal, and the UAN has been activated.

Such members can submit this form directly to the concerned EPFO office, without the employer’s attestation.

If you want your LIC policy to be financed through a PF account, you can apply in Form 14.

If you have completed 10 years, you can apply in Form 10D.

If you have not completed 10 years of eligible service by the time you are 58 years old, you can apply for the withdrawal benefit through the composite claim form (Aadhaar) and the composite claim form (non-Aadhaar).

If you have left the organisation If an employee has left and joined the firm, he can apply in Form 13 for the transfer of the account. If a member died while in service before 58 years Final settlement of PF through Form 20

Monthly pension through Form 10D

And EDLI insurance through Form 5IF Left the company and did not join another You can apply in certain cases after a waiting period of 2 months for the final settlement of PF and the scheme certificate from the pension fund through the composite claim form (Aadhaar) and the composite claim form (non-Aadhaar). (when you have completed 10 years of service).