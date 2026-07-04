EPFO discontinues UAN activation on portal: What PF subscribers should know

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has restored its Unified Member Portal after a nearly week-long scheduled upgrade, introducing a redesigned interface and several changes to member services.
Among the biggest changes is the discontinuation of UAN activation through the EPFO portal. Members can also no longer generate a new Universal Account Number (UAN) directly from the website. Both services have now been shifted to the government's UMANG app and require Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT).
The overhaul follows a major database consolidation and software upgrade that, according to EPFO, is aimed at making its online services faster, more secure and more reliable.
Following the upgrade, EPFO has introduced several changes to how subscribers access its online services.
The key changes include:
Subscribers can no longer activate their Universal Account Number through the EPFO Unified Member Portal.
Instead, UAN activation must now be completed through the UMANG app using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication.
Step 1: Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Step 2: Open EPFO Services.
Step 3: Select "UAN Activation" under "UAN Services Through Face Auth."
Step 4: Complete Aadhaar Face Authentication and follow the on-screen instructions.
EPFO has also removed the facility to generate a new UAN through its website.
Employees who need a new UAN must now use the UMANG app.
The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app is the Government of India's digital services platform that allows users to access services offered by various departments, including EPFO.
Employees who already have an EPF account but have not yet been allotted a UAN can still obtain one.
They need to verify their registered mobile number, provide the required member details and complete the verification process. Once verified, a UAN will be generated and linked to their existing EPF account.
If anyone has forgotten their UAN, the upgraded portal now offers a simpler UAN retrieval process.
Subscribers need to:
Once the verification is complete, the UAN can be retrieved.
While UAN-related services have shifted to UMANG, the EPFO has retained the online facility for filing death claims on its Unified Member Portal.
Beneficiaries should ensure they have:
EPFO has clarified that documents must be uploaded in PDF format, each file should be under 2 MB and file names must not contain spaces.
According to EPFO, the portal upgrade is part of a major database consolidation and software modernisation exercise aimed at improving service delivery.
The organisation has also informed members that claims and online requests may take slightly longer than usual during the initial two-week stabilisation period as additional verification and validation checks are being carried out.
Members have been advised to avoid repeated submissions and multiple login attempts during peak hours.
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