EPFO e‑Office app unavailable today during scheduled upgrade; check details

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in a statement on 3 August, announced that, to implement a scheduled system upgrade, its e-Office application will be temporarily unavailable for a few hours today, Wednesday, 5 August.

This periodic maintenance exercise aims to enhance the platform's efficiency, performance, and overall service delivery.

According to the EPFO, the e-Office application will be inaccessible from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm today. During this period, officials will work to upgrade several key modules of the platform, including eFile Version 7.4.4-3, Portal Version 8.2.2, MIS Version 7.3.0 and MDM Version 7.3.1-1.

The temporary maintenance window is expected to have a limited impact, said the statement, though users planning to access EPFO services during the scheduled hours may face brief interruptions or delayed responses.

What does this mean for EPFO subscribers? The temporary disruption will primarily impact the EPFO’s internal e-Office application. The retirement fund body has advised members and all stakeholders to plan their work accordingly, as certain services may be delayed during the maintenance window.

The latest upgrade follows EPFO's recent database consolidation and software migration, undertaken to make its digital services faster, more reliable and more secure. While member and employer services have already been restored in phases, EPFO has said that claims and service requests are currently being processed with additional verification and validation checks.

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As a result, users may continue to experience slightly longer processing times for certain online services.

EPFO services available on UMANG EPFO also said that some services on the UMANG app, the official application for availing EPF services, are being restored in phases to minimize disruption for day-to-day users. At present, the following services are available:

UAN allotment and activation

UAN activation

Face authentication for activated UANs

FAQs

Account details through SMS

Account details via missed call The EPFO advised members and associated stakeholders to avoid repeated login attempts or multiple submissions of the same request during peak hours, as this could place unnecessary pressure and load on the system while it is being upgraded.