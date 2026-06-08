EPFO eases 100% PF withdrawal rules for special cases: Here's what changed

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a series of member-friendly reforms aimed at enhancing convenience and improving the overall experience for EPF subscribers, including 100% withdrawals.However, this provision allowing up to 100% withdrawal is available only under specified "special circumstances." Eligible members can avail themselves of this facility without furnishing any explanation for the withdrawal. Here's a look at when is it possible to fully withdraw from your EPF account, how is it different from the current rules and how will the new rule help you?
Under the current circustances, 100% withdrawal is possible under special situations such as a natural disaster, pandemic, lockout, unemployment, etc., but EPF subscribers need to specifically mention the need. Also, they need to submit the proof of "special situations," to justify it.
In many cases, withdrawal claims were rejected because the reason cited by the member did not fall within EPFO's list of approved categories.
Docs required: Certificate from the Employer in Certificate Form A and B, as applicable
Docs required: Copy of petition filed in the Court and certificate from member stating the case is pending
Docs required: Certificate from the Employer in Certificate Form A and B, as applicable
Under the new rules, EPFO members will be able to withdraw their EPF savings in the above-mentioned special circumstances without having to specify a reason. This gives subscribers greater flexibility and control over their own funds.
A governmet notification, dated October 13, 2025, mentioned, "Earlier, under ‘Special Circumstances,’ the member was required to clarify the reasons for partial withdrawals viz. natural calamity, lockouts/closure of establishments, continuous un-employment, outbreak of epidemic etc. This often led to rejection of claims and consequent grievances. Now, the member can apply without assigning any reasons under this category."
However, normal situations, members will be allowed to withdraw only up to 75% of their EPF balance under the new rule. The 100% withdrawal is allowed only under special circumstances.
"75% of eligible amount now withdrawable at any time without any documentation; full withdrawal also allowed under special situations," EPFO said in another release dated October 15, 2025.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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