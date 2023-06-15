EPFO eases higher pension rules: Formula for calculation, list of documents, other details that you should know4 min read 15 Jun 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Employees have only 12 days left to apply for a higher EPS pension, with the EPFO releasing a circular to clarify how to claim a higher pension. The deadline for applications is 26 June 2023
Only twelve days window left for employees to apply for higher EPS pension. With an aim to provide more clarity on how to claim a higher pension, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday released a circular on what all documents one can submit. The retirement fund body has also detailed the method of computing pension on a higher salary.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×