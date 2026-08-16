EPFO eases partial withdrawal rules; here's how much PF balance members can access during emergencies

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has eased rules governing partial withdrawals from PF, giving members greater flexibility to access their savings when they are dealing with financial emergencies such as unemployment, medical treatment, education or housing needs.
As per the latest EPF framework, notified last month, members can withdraw 75% of their provident fund balance for the above mentioned needs. The remaining portion remains invested as a safety net for your future needs.
In addition, the minimum membership requirement for most advance EPF withdrawals has been standardised at 12 months, replacing multiple service-related conditions that used to range up to seven years.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also simplified the broader withdrawal framework. The previous system, which had 13 separate categories of partial withdrawals with different eligibility conditions, has been consolidated into three broad categories. These include:
Unlike the earlier framework, the eligible withdrawal amount now includes the employee's contribution, the employer's contribution and the interest earned, making the amount available to members larger than before in many cases.
One of the biggest changes concerns how much of their provident fund corpus employees can withdraw if they resign without having another job offer or lose their job for any other reason.
EPF members can now withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance immediately after becoming unemployed. Meanwhile, the remaining 25% of the EPF balance will become available only after you complete 12 months of continuous unemployment.
Under the old EPF Scheme, 1952, a member who remained unemployed for two months after leaving service could withdraw the entire PF balance, and lakhs of employees used the provision that way between jobs.
Medical treatment falls under the essential-needs category, with the revised rules giving individuals greater flexibility to use their EPF savings for urgent or substantial medical expenses.
Unlike some other withdrawal categories, illness-related withdrawals are not subject to a fixed limit on the number of times a member can seek an advance, subject to the applicable rules.
For education, members can make withdrawals up to 10 times during their EPF membership, while marriage-related withdrawals can be made up to five times, as per the notified rules of the new framework.
The amount eligible for withdrawal is linked to the member’s PF balance and is subject to the conditions prescribed under the scheme.
The EPF interest rate is 8.25% per annum for the financial year 2025–26. This rate was last processed and credited to over 34 crore member accounts on July 15, 2026, as announced by the government earlier.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.