EPFO eases partial withdrawal rules; here's how much PF balance members can access during emergencies

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has eased rules governing partial withdrawals from PF, giving members greater flexibility to access their savings when they are dealing with financial emergencies such as unemployment, medical treatment, education or housing needs.

As per the latest EPF framework, notified last month, members can withdraw 75% of their provident fund balance for the above mentioned needs. The remaining portion remains invested as a safety net for your future needs.

In addition, the minimum membership requirement for most advance EPF withdrawals has been standardised at 12 months, replacing multiple service-related conditions that used to range up to seven years.

When can you withdraw 75% of your PF balance? The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also simplified the broader withdrawal framework. The previous system, which had 13 separate categories of partial withdrawals with different eligibility conditions, has been consolidated into three broad categories. These include:

Essential needs: It covers medical treatment, education and marriage.

It covers medical treatment, education and marriage. Housing needs: This category covers withdrawals for buying, constructing, repairing or renovating a house or property, as well as certain housing loan-related requirements.

This category covers withdrawals for buying, constructing, repairing or renovating a house or property, as well as certain housing loan-related requirements. Special circumstances: Members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance under this category without having to specify a particular reason. Unlike the earlier framework, the eligible withdrawal amount now includes the employee's contribution, the employer's contribution and the interest earned, making the amount available to members larger than before in many cases.

EPF withdrawal during unemployment One of the biggest changes concerns how much of their provident fund corpus employees can withdraw if they resign without having another job offer or lose their job for any other reason.

EPF members can now withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance immediately after becoming unemployed. Meanwhile, the remaining 25% of the EPF balance will become available only after you complete 12 months of continuous unemployment.

Under the old EPF Scheme, 1952, a member who remained unemployed for two months after leaving service could withdraw the entire PF balance, and lakhs of employees used the provision that way between jobs.

How much can you withdraw for medical needs? Medical treatment falls under the essential-needs category, with the revised rules giving individuals greater flexibility to use their EPF savings for urgent or substantial medical expenses.

Unlike some other withdrawal categories, illness-related withdrawals are not subject to a fixed limit on the number of times a member can seek an advance, subject to the applicable rules.

EPF withdrawal for education and marriage For education, members can make withdrawals up to 10 times during their EPF membership, while marriage-related withdrawals can be made up to five times, as per the notified rules of the new framework.

The amount eligible for withdrawal is linked to the member’s PF balance and is subject to the conditions prescribed under the scheme.