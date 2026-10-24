EPFO ECR deadline 31 Oct: How the new PF wage ceiling affects contributions & membership; What employers must know

Employers have up to 31 October to file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) and deposit statutory provident fund (PF) contributions for September 2026. This deadline was initially set to end on 15 October but was extended until 31 October 2026, following the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) revision of the EPF wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, effective from 17 September 2026.
The primary objective behind these changes is to meaningfully align employers and eligible employees with the benefits of EPFO. Now, this change requires employers to carefully review payroll systems, employee-wise contribution calculations and membership eligibility in order to ensure meaningful compliance with the revised rules and regulations.
Furthermore, it is also vital to keep in mind that the ECR contains employee-wise wage and contribution details for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI).
That is why employers must ensure and follow through on the fact that applicable employee and employer contributions are correctly checked, calculated and deposited by the deadline.
The eventual impact of the revised wage ceiling will depend on how employers calculate PF contributions.
The revision in ceiling might also help in bringing eligible new employees earning above ₹15,000 and up to ₹25,000 per month under mandatory EPF coverage, subject to applicable membership rules and regulations.
Furthermore, new employees earning above ₹25,000 who are not already EPF members may continue to remain outside mandatory coverage if they qualify as excluded members. Finally, all existing members generally continue their membership when changing jobs.
In summary, with the 31 October deadline approaching, employers should carry out proper verification of employee eligibility, reconcile payroll records, and ensure accurate reporting of EPF, EPS, and EDLI details. Proper compliance, timely filing and payment can help establishments avoid delays, compliance-related issues and other problems in the revised framework.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Employers should refer to the latest EPFO notifications and applicable statutory provisions to confirm PF contribution calculations, membership eligibility and ECR filing requirements.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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