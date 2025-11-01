EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 launched: What is it, how will it help workers in India? All you need to know

EPFO New Scheme: The Centre on Saturday, November 1, launched the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025, aimed at voluntarily enrolling employees under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The 'Employees' Enrolment Scheme 2025' was launched by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya during the 73rd foundation day of the EPFO.

“EPFO is not merely a fund—it represents the trust of India’s workforce in social security,” Mandaviya said addressing the event.

The EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 has been made effective from November 1, and aims at encouraging employers to voluntarily declare and enroll eligible employees.

What is the EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025? The EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 was announced by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on October 13.

“Operational from 1st November 2025, the scheme provides that employers will not be required to remit the employee’s share of contribution if not deducted earlier, and only nominal penal damages of ₹100 will apply,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The labour ministry had earlier said that the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 comes under the purview of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Under this new scheme, employers will be able to enroll all existing employees who joined the establishment between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025, who were not enrolled in the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme for any reason.

The employee's share of provident fund contribution for the past period will be waived on the condition it was not deducted from the employee's wages.

Who is eligible for Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025? All employees who joined an organisation between July 1, 2017 and October 31, 2025 will be eligible for the scheme.

The Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 will be applicable to employees who are alive and employed on the due date of declaration by the employer.

All establishments will be eligible to reap benefits of the scheme even if it is facing inquiries under section 7A of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, paragraph 26B of the Scheme, or under paragraph 8 of the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.

The employer will be required to just pay its own share of PF contributions for the stipulated period, along with a ₹100 fee.

The EPFO will not initiate suo motu action against the employer who avail the benefits of the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 in terms of employees who have already left the organisation as of the date of declaration.

How does the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 benefit you? The Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 will bring more employees under the formal workforce and promote ease of doing business, the ministry said.

The Centre through the EPFO has been launching several initiatives to formalise the workforce in India. Reports earlier said that the EPFO is hiking the maximum wage ceiling to ₹25,000 instead of ₹15,000 to bring more employees under the purview of EPF.