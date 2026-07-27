EPFO annual report: bigger corpus, faster claims, but challenges persist

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is getting bigger. It now manages nearly ₹28.4 trillion of retirement savings, serves over 8.1 million pensioners, settles more than 60 million claims annually and caters to millions of subscribers through an increasingly digital platform.
The EPFO Annual Report 2024-25 shows the retirement body has expanded rapidly in scale while improving service delivery through technology. At the same time, it highlights persistent challenges—from high grievance volumes and pension claim rejections to questions over the sustainability of maintaining an 8.25% interest rate amid lower investment yields.
Growing scale
EPFO's corpus rose to ₹28.4 trillion from ₹24.8 trillion a year ago, marking an increase of nearly 15%. The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) corpus crossed the ₹10 trillion mark for the first time, having grown at a compound annual rate of nearly 14% over the past five years.