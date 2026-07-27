EPFO annual report: bigger corpus, faster claims, but challenges persist

Aprajita Sharma
3 min read27 Jul 2026, 01:01 PM IST
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EPFO settled a record 60.2 million claims in FY25, up from 44.5 million in FY24.(AI-generated image)
Summary
EPFO's corpus has swelled to 28.4 trillion and claim settlements hit a record in FY25, but rising pension payouts, persistent grievances and thinner investment yields pose fresh challenges.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is getting bigger. It now manages nearly 28.4 trillion of retirement savings, serves over 8.1 million pensioners, settles more than 60 million claims annually and caters to millions of subscribers through an increasingly digital platform.

The EPFO Annual Report 2024-25 shows the retirement body has expanded rapidly in scale while improving service delivery through technology. At the same time, it highlights persistent challenges—from high grievance volumes and pension claim rejections to questions over the sustainability of maintaining an 8.25% interest rate amid lower investment yields.

Growing scale

EPFO's corpus rose to 28.4 trillion from 24.8 trillion a year ago, marking an increase of nearly 15%. The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) corpus crossed the 10 trillion mark for the first time, having grown at a compound annual rate of nearly 14% over the past five years.

Also Read | EPS rules explained: Eligibility, withdrawal and pension

"The figure is equivalent to the annual economic output of many countries. EPFO stopped being a paperwork department long ago. It is now one of the world's largest retirement funds, closer in scale to a sovereign wealth fund than a government office," said Kunal Kabra, co-founder, Kustodian.Life.

EPFO also settled a record 60.2 million claims in FY25, up from 44.5 million in FY24—an increase of about 35%. During the year, it received 79.5 million claim applications, of which 22% were rejected, an improvement from the 25.5% rejection rate in FY24.

According to Kabra, the improvement was aided by the expansion of the auto-claim facility.

"The auto-claim limit was doubled from 50,000 to 1 lakh and extended beyond illness to include housing, marriage and education. This helped reduce claim rejections."

Pension pressure

EPFO paid pensions to 8.15 million beneficiaries in FY25, up nearly 4% from 7.85 million a year earlier. More striking, however, was the sharp rise in pension outgo, which increased by 25% in a single year.

Also Read | EPF 2026 rules: what's changed—and what hasn't

"That growth far outpaces the increase in corpus, membership or even the number of pensioners. India's formal workforce is ageing, and the fastest-growing category of pensioners isn't retirees but surviving spouses, whose numbers have risen 28% over the past five years. EPFO is gradually shifting from paying workers to supporting the families they leave behind," Kabra said.

Digital adoption among pensioners also accelerated. The number of Digital Life Certificates submitted through face authentication nearly tripled from 660,000 lakh to 1.75 million and now accounts for more than half of all life certificate submissions.

"Getting older, less tech-savvy users to adopt a smartphone-based verification process is genuinely difficult. The pace of adoption is impressive," he added.

Despite significant digital reforms, EPFO received around 1.75 million grievances in FY25, broadly unchanged from the previous year.

Pension-related claims continue to be the most problematic, with rejection rates of nearly 40%.

"It highlights the complexity surrounding EPS eligibility. Rectifying incorrect EPS contributions remains a time-consuming process," Kabra said.

Also Read | EPFO’s E-PRAAPTI portal: What it means for dormant PF accounts

Besides pension issues, subscribers most frequently complained about PF withdrawals, KYC corrections and PF transfers.

Return challenge

EPFO has maintained the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for the third consecutive year. However, its investment portfolio generated a yield of 7.33% in FY25, only marginally above its internal benchmark of 7.30%.

"When you manage 28 lakh crore on behalf of tens of crores of savers, returns and governance are no longer back-office issues. A difference of just 0.25 percentage point in investment yield on a corpus of this size translates into roughly 7,000 crore. At this scale, every basis point matters because it represents someone's retirement savings," Kabra said.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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