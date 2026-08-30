EPFO enrolment campaign 2026 aims to widen social security cover and formalise the workforce: Check key details

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has highlighted its Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026 in a recent tweet. The campaign is focused on widening social security coverage, regularising past compliance, bringing transparency and adding more workers into the formal employment system.

The campaign was highlighted by EPFO in a post on its official X handle dated 29 August 2026, drawing attention to an initiative that runs from 29 June to 31 October 2026.

The complete EPFO post on X is as follows: “Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026 An opportunity to expand social security coverage, regularise past compliance and formalise the workforce. 📅 29 June – 31 October 2026 #EEC2026 #EPFO #SocialSecurity #EPFOWithYou” @officialepfo — EPFO 4:03 PM · Aug 29, 2026

Key benefits and eligibility criteria are as follows

A push towards wider social security coverage It is important for EPFO members and associated stakeholders to acknowledge that the campaign is of immense importance because it seeks to encourage greater participation in the formal workforce. Not only this, but it extends the benefits associated with social security to eligible employees.

EPFO’s emphasis on enrolment also underscores the importance of ensuring that workers who should be covered under the provident fund framework are appropriately included in it.

By shedding light beyond compliance, the campaign provides an opportunity for establishments to address gaps, implement improvements, and regularise eligible employment records, potentially helping to strengthen compliance with social-security requirements.

Why the Employees’ enrolment campaign matters for EPFO members The employee's enrolment campaign matters because it can provide workers with meaningful benefits such as:

The formulation of employment can provide workers with: Greater access to structured social-security benefits. Help in improving the transparency of employment records. Help in a meaningful workforce review for employers. Make the compliance practices more constructive for employers. The campaign’s stated window of 29 June to 31 October 2026 provides eligible establishments with a defined period to review enrolment and compliance requirements. For complete details, refer to the official EPFO website and its official X handle.

Also Read | EPF Enrolment Gap? EPFO Opens Special Window For Employers Till October 31