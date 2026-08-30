EPFO enrolment campaign 2026 aims to widen social security cover and formalise the workforce: Check key details

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has highlighted its Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026 in a recent tweet. The campaign is focused on widening social security coverage, regularising past compliance, bringing transparency and adding more workers into the formal employment system.
The campaign was highlighted by EPFO in a post on its official X handle dated 29 August 2026, drawing attention to an initiative that runs from 29 June to 31 October 2026.
“Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026 An opportunity to expand social security coverage, regularise past compliance and formalise the workforce. 📅 29 June – 31 October 2026 #EEC2026 #EPFO #SocialSecurity #EPFOWithYou” @officialepfo — EPFO 4:03 PM · Aug 29, 2026
It is important for EPFO members and associated stakeholders to acknowledge that the campaign is of immense importance because it seeks to encourage greater participation in the formal workforce. Not only this, but it extends the benefits associated with social security to eligible employees.
EPFO’s emphasis on enrolment also underscores the importance of ensuring that workers who should be covered under the provident fund framework are appropriately included in it.
By shedding light beyond compliance, the campaign provides an opportunity for establishments to address gaps, implement improvements, and regularise eligible employment records, potentially helping to strengthen compliance with social-security requirements.
The employee's enrolment campaign matters because it can provide workers with meaningful benefits such as:
The campaign’s stated window of 29 June to 31 October 2026 provides eligible establishments with a defined period to review enrolment and compliance requirements. For complete details, refer to the official EPFO website and its official X handle.
In summary, EPFO’s Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026 represents a focused and broader effort to strengthen social-security coverage and formalise employment. With the campaign continuing until 31 October, eligible employers and workers can use the opportunity to address enrolment and compliance gaps.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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