Money
EPFO alert! How to avoid, deal with rejections, delays
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 08 Aug 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Summary
- From EPS-related issues to name mismatches, one has to jump through hoops to access their provident funds.
NEW DELHI : Mumbai-based Deepa Desai, 47, had a harrowing time transferring her provident fund (PF) from one employer to another. Even withdrawal was not easy. Here's why.
