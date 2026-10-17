EPFO explains new rules for EPF advances: Check withdrawal limits, conditions and forms

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has in a post on social media explained the new rules for EPF advances for subscribers, including withdrawal limits, frequency and more.
“Smart guide on new rules on EPF advances. Know all about withdrawal frequency limits and make informed decisions,” it stated in a post this week on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to the detailed guide, the new rules state that up to 75% of EPF balance (employees and employers share with interest), can be withdrawn after completion of 12 months of EPF membership.
There are three types of withdrawal claims allowed, and you will be required to state the reason why you want to make a withdrawal. Types of withdrawals allowed are as specified below:
|New Rules on EPF Advances
|Category I: Essential Needs
|Illness (self and family)
|No limit
|Education (self and family)
|Up to 10 times during membership
|Marriage (self and family)
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Category II: Housing related needs
|Purchase of house / flat / site
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Construction of house
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Repayment of home loan
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Renovation / alteration / improvement
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Category III: Special circumstances
|Special circumstances as notified by the Central Board, EPF
|Up to 2 times in a financial year
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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