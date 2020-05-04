NEW DELHI : Ever since the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) started accepting a special Covid-19 withdrawal claim from account holders who want some extra cash during the coronavirus pandemic, the retirement funds body has been receiving complaints regarding delay in credit of funds.

EPFO said it settles claims for availing advance to fight COVID-19 pandemic within three working days after which a cheque is sent to the bank for crediting amount to bank account of the claimant. Banks usually take additional one to three working days to deposit funds into your account.

However, in some cases this process gets delayed as bank account number and IFSC codes are not updated in the EPFO members portal. The EPFO has asked all account holders to update bank account number and IFSC immediately for credit of EPF accumulations under COVID-19 pandemic withdrawal claims.

"Dear member, please ensure that your bank account remains valid and up to the date in the UAN. Whenever you want to update the bank account you can do so with the approval by the employer. Always check that the bank account as shown in your login profile is correct and the account is active for settlement into correct account. Incorrect and invalid bank account numbers including wrong IFS codes will lead to return of payments sent to bank," reads an EPFO advisory.

Under a new provision keeping in mind the situation arising due to the spread of coronavirus disease, the EPFO is giving a non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.

Till last month, a total of 12.91 lakhs claims, including 7.40 lakhs COVID-19 claims under PMGKY package were settled. This involves disbursal of a total amount of ₹4,684.52 crore which includes ₹2,367.65 crore COVID claims under PMGKY package.

Share Via