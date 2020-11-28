Keeping pandemic in view, EPFO on Saturday extended time limit for pensioners upto 28 February, 2021 for submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra. The move will benefit 35 lakh pensioners, said Ministry of Labour & Employment.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021," the ministry said in an official release.

Currently, a pensioner can submit JPP anytime during the year upto 30 November, which is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue. All such pensioners can submit Life Certificate till February 28, 2021.

"Multiple modes for submission of JPPs, including 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), branches of Pension Disbursing Banks 1.36 lakh post offices, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh Postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post can be availed by pensioners," said the ministry.

Pensioners can use link for locating the nearest CSCs and link for placing online request to Post Offices for submission of JPPs from comfort of their home or elsewhere.

During this extended period, pension will not be stopped in respect of such 35 lakh pensioners who could not submit JPP during November, 2020.

Recently, the retirement fund body has provided multiple options for submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC).

All pensioners under EPS-95 (Employees Pension Scheme-1995) are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) / Digital Life Certificate (DLC) each year to continue drawing pension.

In the current scenario of COVID-19, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has facilitated multiple options for EPS-95 pensioners to submit their DLC close to their home or at their doorstep, the ministry said in a statement.

JPPs submitted through all these modes/agencies are equally valid, it added.

In addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of the EPFO, EPS-95 pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices.

The DLC can also be submitted at nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centres (CSCs). EPS-95 pensioners can also submit DLC using the UMANG app.

Recently, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) launched doorstep DLC service for pensioners.

The pensioners can now submit online request for availing the doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee.

