"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021," the ministry said in an official release.