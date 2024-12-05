EPFO has extended the deadline for UAN activation and seeding bank accounts with Aadhaar for availing the benefits under ELI scheme till Dec 15. Earlier the deadline was Nov 30. In the latest circular dated December 4, Employees Provident Fund Organisation has issued directions to all employers that the earlier circular stands modified.

Extension of timeline "The competent authority has granted an extension of timeline from Nov 30th to Dec 15th for UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in bank accounts for all the employees," reads the circular.

Also Read | How to merge multiple EPF account UANs? A step by step guide

Earlier circular Notably, the earlier circular dated Nov 22, 2024, which had set the deadline of Nov 30, highlighted that UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in bank accounts of each employee are mandatory for availing the benefits of the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The earlier circular had also mentioned that every subscriber of EPFO is required to have an Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number which needs to be activated by creating a login on the member portal for availing a number of facilities through a single window.

These facilities include the ability to view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances or transfers, update personal details and track the status of claims in real time.

Besides, to avail the benefits of any direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, the bank account of the beneficiary is supposed to be seeded with Aadhaar so that the benefits can be directly transferred to the beneficiary's bank account, the circular had mentioned.

Also Read | EPFO clarifies Aadhaar exemptions for certain employees in claim settlements

In other news, EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) took a number of key decisions on Saturday. These decisions include transferring the interest to subscribers upto the date of settlement unlike earlier when interest was paid only upto the end of the preceding month.

Additionally, interest-bearing claims which were earlier not processed between the 25th and the end of each month will now be processed for the entire month leading to reduced pendency and timely settlement.