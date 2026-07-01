EPFO extends online service outage till July 1; services to resume from July 2

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the suspension of its online member and employer services by another day, delaying the restoration of key facilities such as online claim submission and passbook downloads. According to a notice on the EPFO portal, services will now remain unavailable until 11:59 pm on July 1, and are expected to be restored from 00:00 hrs on July 2, 2026.

The extension comes as EPFO continues a planned database consolidation and software upgrade of its claims processing system. The migration, which began on June 26, is aimed at improving processing efficiency, enhancing service delivery and strengthening the reliability and security of the retirement fund body's digital platform. Until the exercise is completed, members and employers will not be able to access online services through the Member Interface and Employer Interface.

Outage extended twice EPFO had initially planned to suspend online services until June 28, with restoration scheduled for June 29. The maintenance window was later extended until June 30, with services expected to resume on July 1. The latest notice has deferred the restoration by another day, with services now scheduled to become available from July 2.

The maintenance exercise is among the longest planned outages announced by the retirement fund body in recent years and has affected millions of EPFO subscribers, employers and establishments that rely on the online platform for provident fund-related services.

According to the notice, EPFO is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for its Claims Processing System "to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience."

What services are affected? During the maintenance period, members and employers cannot log in to the Member Interface and Employer Interface. As a result, all online services available through these platforms remain unavailable.

The disruption affects several services, including:

Online claim submission

Passbook downloads

Claim status tracking

Transfer requests

Profile and personal detail updates

Other digital services available through the Member Portal and UMANG app Employers are also unable to access the Employer Interface to carry out routine compliance and administrative functions.

Why is EPFO upgrading its systems? EPFO said the exercise is intended to modernise its technology infrastructure by consolidating databases and upgrading software applications that support its claims processing system.

The organisation said the upgrade is expected to improve service delivery, increase processing efficiency and provide a better user experience. Once the migration is completed, the upgraded platform is expected to offer faster, more reliable and more secure online services.

"EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services," the organisation said in its portal notice.