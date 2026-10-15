EPFO extends September 2026 PF filing deadline to 31 October: What employees should check

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for employers to file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) and deposit statutory provident fund contributions for September 2026 to 31 October, giving establishments an additional 16 days to complete compliance formalities.
In a circular dated 13 October 2026, EPFO extended the deadline from 15 October to 31 October in response to representations from employers and other stakeholders about technical, operational and administrative difficulties following the revision of the statutory PF wage ceiling. The extension is limited to the September 2026 wage month and does not change deadlines for other months.
The filing deadline was extended after the statutory wage ceiling for mandatory PF coverage was raised from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a month, effective 17 September 2026. The mid-month change requires employers to update payroll systems and ensure that employee-wise contribution calculations reflect the applicable rules.
The revision of the wage ceiling during September required establishments to make corresponding changes to payroll systems, pay bills, employee-wise contribution calculations and statutory compliance records. EPFO acknowledged that these changes had made it difficult for some employers to complete the filing and payment process within the original deadline.
The extension is intended to give employers additional time to make the necessary changes and complete their filings accurately. It does not exempt establishments from their statutory obligations or waive other compliance requirements.
Although employers are responsible for filing the ECR and remitting contributions, employees can check their provident fund records to ensure that contributions are being credited correctly.
Employees should not interpret the extension as a requirement to file a separate PF return themselves. The ECR is an employer compliance filing.
The extended deadline applies specifically to filing the ECR and remitting statutory contributions for the September 2026 wage month. Employers must complete both requirements by 31 October 2026, subject to the applicable provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the relevant schemes.
EPFO has also directed its field offices to inform establishments under their jurisdiction about the extension and facilitate compliance. The circular does not grant a blanket extension for other wage months.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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