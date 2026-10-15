EPFO extends September 2026 PF filing deadline to 31 October: What employees should check

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for employers to file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) and deposit statutory provident fund contributions for September 2026 to 31 October, giving establishments an additional 16 days to complete compliance formalities.

In a circular dated 13 October 2026, EPFO extended the deadline from 15 October to 31 October in response to representations from employers and other stakeholders about technical, operational and administrative difficulties following the revision of the statutory PF wage ceiling. The extension is limited to the September 2026 wage month and does not change deadlines for other months.

The filing deadline was extended after the statutory wage ceiling for mandatory PF coverage was raised from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a month, effective 17 September 2026. The mid-month change requires employers to update payroll systems and ensure that employee-wise contribution calculations reflect the applicable rules.

Why has EPFO extended the deadline? The revision of the wage ceiling during September required establishments to make corresponding changes to payroll systems, pay bills, employee-wise contribution calculations and statutory compliance records. EPFO acknowledged that these changes had made it difficult for some employers to complete the filing and payment process within the original deadline.

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The extension is intended to give employers additional time to make the necessary changes and complete their filings accurately. It does not exempt establishments from their statutory obligations or waive other compliance requirements.

What should employees check in their PF accounts? Although employers are responsible for filing the ECR and remitting contributions, employees can check their provident fund records to ensure that contributions are being credited correctly.

Check September contributions: Review the PF passbook once the employer has filed the return and the contributions have been credited.

return and the contributions have been credited. Verify salary and contribution details: Check whether the contribution recorded for September is consistent with the applicable PF rules and the employee's eligible wages.

Follow up on missing credits: If contributions are not reflected after the employer has completed the filing and payment process, ask the employer's payroll team for clarification. Employees should not interpret the extension as a requirement to file a separate PF return themselves. The ECR is an employer compliance filing.

What employers need to know The extended deadline applies specifically to filing the ECR and remitting statutory contributions for the September 2026 wage month. Employers must complete both requirements by 31 October 2026, subject to the applicable provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the relevant schemes.